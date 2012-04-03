HONG KONG, April 3 Hong Kong shares were poised
to start higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains that
could help the index snap a four-day losing streak, with
turnover seen weak ahead of minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting later in the day.
Stronger-than-expected U.S. factory data could lift
export-focused names such as Li & Fung, which manages
supply chains for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Target Corp.
On Monday, the China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent, while the Hang
Seng Index slipped 0.2 percent, holding above chart
support at about 20,522, the low on March 7.
Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a three-day public
holiday and will resume trading on Thursday, while markets in
Hong Kong are shut on Wednesday and Friday. These interruptions
are expected to keep turnover low for the week.
Turnover in Hong Kong on Monday was the second-lowest since
Jan. 16 and some 28 percent below its 20-day moving average.
Short-selling interest accounted for 9.8 percent of total
turnover, extending a recent trend that has seen shorting pick
up in March and hovering at about 10 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5
percent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.6 percent at
0040 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* The newly appointed chairman of Russia's UC RUSAL
, Barry Cheung, said it was not for him to broker a
settlement between the aluminium giant's different shareholder
factions.
* Former Acer Chief Executive Gianfranco Lanci was
appointed on Monday as chief of Lenovo's operations in
Europe, Middle East and Africa, and said he aims to break into
the top three in the region by next year.
* Kunlun Energy, controlled by PetroChina Co Ltd
, launched on Monday a share offering worth
about $1.4 billion, IFR reported, citing a term sheet for the
deal.
* Aquila Resources said it plans to sell its stakes
in two Australian coal mines part-owned by Vale
in order to help fund its share of an iron
ore project in the country's rich western iron belt.
MARKET SUMMARY:
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)