HONG KONG, April 10 Hong Kong shares could start
higher on Tuesday after a four-day holiday weekend, with
investors focused on a slew of China economic data this week
that is expected to show the world's second-largest economy is
slowing but not crashing.
Beijing is expected to post trade data on Tuesday, with
exports of most commodities set to slow in March from February,
reflecting weaker economic activity as distortions caused by the
Lunar New Year holiday dissipate, traders and analysts said on
Monday.
Foreign exchange reserves, money supply and loan growth data
are expected anytime from Tuesday to Sunday, with first quarter
GDP and March industrial output, urban investment and retail
sales scheduled for Friday.
Data on Monday showed China's annual inflation rate jumped
more than expected in March to 3.6 percent as food prices
remained volatile, but economists believe price pressures will
moderate over the rest of the year, giving Beijing the
flexibility to ease monetary policy to support growth.
Last Thursday, the Hang Seng Index fell 1 percent to
20,593, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in Hong Kong slipped 1.1
percent.
Short selling interest accounted for 9.3 percent of bourse
turnover last Thursday. Turnover totalled HK$49 billion ($6.31
billion), almost 17 percent below its 20-day moving average.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.7 percent
and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.3 percent at 0054 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China will strengthen supervision of its insurance
industry over the next three to five years to guarantee the
ability of insurers to pay compensation, the official China
Securities Journal reported on Monday. Details are still being
discussed.
* China on Sunday set up a rare earth industry association,
state media reported, in a move to speed up consolidation of its
sprawling industry that has drawn fire for what overseas trade
partners call unfair export quotas.
* Chinese oil firms will trim crude oil throughput at major
refineries to a 35-month low in April after a large cut in
March, a Reuters poll showed, as maintenance remains heavy amid
ongoing refining losses despite a fuel price hike last month.
The development could herald slowing fuel demand in the world's
second-largest oil consuming market in the short term.
* China's big four state banks extended almost 300 billion
yuan ($47.50 billion) in new local-currency loans last month,
the official Securities Times reported on Saturday, citing
unidentified sources. The newspaper also estimated that the
total new loans from all Chinese banks may exceed 900 billion
yuan in March, based on a 30-40 percent weight that the top four
lenders typically account for the total new loans. This compares
with a 800 billion yuan consensus.
* UC RUSAL has confirmed that it received a
request for arbitration in London on its dispute with Russian
billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's investment firm due to a supply
deal with commodities trader Glencore. For statement,
please click here
* Chinese contract chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing
International Corp raised its first quarter 2012
revenue growth estimates to 14-15 percent from 7-9 percent, and
gross margin to 10-12 percent from 4-7 percent due to increased
loading in its fabs. For statement, please click here
($1 = 7.7663 Hong Kong dollars)
