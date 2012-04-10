HONG KONG, April 10 Hong Kong shares could start higher on Tuesday after a four-day holiday weekend, with investors focused on a slew of China economic data this week that is expected to show the world's second-largest economy is slowing but not crashing.

Beijing is expected to post trade data on Tuesday, with exports of most commodities set to slow in March from February, reflecting weaker economic activity as distortions caused by the Lunar New Year holiday dissipate, traders and analysts said on Monday.

Foreign exchange reserves, money supply and loan growth data are expected anytime from Tuesday to Sunday, with first quarter GDP and March industrial output, urban investment and retail sales scheduled for Friday.

Data on Monday showed China's annual inflation rate jumped more than expected in March to 3.6 percent as food prices remained volatile, but economists believe price pressures will moderate over the rest of the year, giving Beijing the flexibility to ease monetary policy to support growth.

Last Thursday, the Hang Seng Index fell 1 percent to 20,593, while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong slipped 1.1 percent.

Short selling interest accounted for 9.3 percent of bourse turnover last Thursday. Turnover totalled HK$49 billion ($6.31 billion), almost 17 percent below its 20-day moving average.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.7 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.3 percent at 0054 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China will strengthen supervision of its insurance industry over the next three to five years to guarantee the ability of insurers to pay compensation, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday. Details are still being discussed.

* China on Sunday set up a rare earth industry association, state media reported, in a move to speed up consolidation of its sprawling industry that has drawn fire for what overseas trade partners call unfair export quotas.

* Chinese oil firms will trim crude oil throughput at major refineries to a 35-month low in April after a large cut in March, a Reuters poll showed, as maintenance remains heavy amid ongoing refining losses despite a fuel price hike last month. The development could herald slowing fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consuming market in the short term.

* China's big four state banks extended almost 300 billion yuan ($47.50 billion) in new local-currency loans last month, the official Securities Times reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. The newspaper also estimated that the total new loans from all Chinese banks may exceed 900 billion yuan in March, based on a 30-40 percent weight that the top four lenders typically account for the total new loans. This compares with a 800 billion yuan consensus.

* UC RUSAL has confirmed that it received a request for arbitration in London on its dispute with Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's investment firm due to a supply deal with commodities trader Glencore. For statement, please click here

* Chinese contract chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp raised its first quarter 2012 revenue growth estimates to 14-15 percent from 7-9 percent, and gross margin to 10-12 percent from 4-7 percent due to increased loading in its fabs. For statement, please click here

