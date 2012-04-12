Hong Kong stocks at 3-1/2-month high on Trump tax talk and China inflows
Feb 10 Hong Kong stocks closed at a 3-1/2-month high on Friday, with support from Wall Street's gains on promises of tax cuts and capital inflows from the mainland.
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's main stock indexes rose on Friday and produced their biggest weekly gains in more than two months, led by infrastructure and material shares, as the country pledged to push its "One Belt, One Road" initiative.
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.