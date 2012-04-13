HONG KONG, April 13Hong Kong shares were set for
a stronger open on Friday and could end the week higher after
data showed Chinese banks extended more than a trillion yuan in
new loans in March with lending to small businesses a key
driver.
Chinese first-quarter GDP data, expected around 0200 GMT,
was also expected to come in ahead of the 8.3 percent figure
expected by the market, said traders, which could lift locally
listed mainland shares.
The Hang Seng index closed up 0.9 percent on Thursday
at 20,327.32 with the benchmark's 200-day moving average,
currently at 20,011.71, a strong support level after it held
firm earlier in the week.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rallied as
global growth fears ebbed with materials and energy stocks among
the biggest gainers.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 1.4 percent
while South Korea's KOSPI rose a percent.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* Chinese banks extended 1.01 trillion yuan ($160.11
billion) in new loans in March, the People's Bank of China said
on Thursday, ahead of market expectations of 800 billion yuan.
* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd is in talks
with banks for a loan to help finance an offer for the London
Metal Exchange, sources told Reuters, a sign that the world's
most valuable bourse is aggressively pushing ahead with a bid.
* China Mengniu Dairy, the country's biggest dairy
product maker, has replaced its chief executive with effect from
Thursday.
* China's state pension fund, the National Social Security
Fund (NSSF), has significant room to increase investments in
major state-owned enterprises (SOEs) given its expansion in
assets, Xinhua News Agency quoted fund Chairman Dai Xianglong as
saying on Thursday.
* Global smartphone annual sales will cross the billion-unit
mark in 2014, helped by strong demand from China and the launch
of cheaper low-end handsets, Credit Suisse said.
* Haitong Securities, China's No.2 brokerage by
assets, is set to launch its up to $1.5 billion Hong Kong share
offering as early as April 17, IFR reported, reviving a deal
that collapsed last year due to turmoil in global markets.
* China's demand for refined copper may revive by September
as current heavy stockpiles are depleted and Beijing takes steps
to boost the cooling economy, analysts and sources at copper
products manufacturing plants said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Matt Driskill)