HONG KONG, April 17Hong Kong shares were poised
to start flat to slightly higher on Tuesday as worries over
rising bond yields in Spain offset easing growth concerns for
the U.S. economy, where retail sales for March came in higher
than forecast.
The Hang Seng index ended Monday down 0.4 percent at
20,610.6 with financials the biggest drag as more profit
warnings from Chinese companies and share placements kept
markets under pressure.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 0.6 percent helped by retail stocks, though a fifth
day of losses for Apple Inc, which closed down 4.2
percent, pulled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 percent
while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.1 percent as of 0045
GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Pan-Asian private equity firm PAG and U.S. asset manager
DE Shaw & Co Ltd are among 11 cornerstone investors that pledged
to buy almost one-third of the up to $1.8 billion Hong Kong
offer by Haitong Securities Co Ltd's, IFR reported
on Monday. The company is offering up to 1.229 billion new
shares at an indicative price range of HK$10.48 to
HK$11.18 each.
* Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said
on Monday that March freight traffic fell 10.7 percent from a
year earlier, but passengers carried and capacity grew.
* SouthGobi Resources Ltd said the
Mongolian government has suspended exploration and mining
licenses for its Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine following Chinese
aluminum giant Chalco's bid to acquire a controlling stake in
it.
* SouthGobi Resources Ltd also said it has appointed
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors with effect from April 2,
replacing Deloitte & Touche LLP which resigned on its own
initiative prior to the expiry of its term of office. Deloitte
has not expressed any reservations in its report for the two
most recently completed fiscal years of the company, or for any
period subsequent to the last completed fiscal year. For
statement click here
* Canadian Solar Inc denied reports in the Chinese
media that China National Offshore Oil Co Ltd (CNOOC)
was negotiating to buy the solar panel maker, trimming the gains
that had lifted its shares as much as 31 percent in premarket
trading.
* Two Chinese wind turbine makers are looking into launching
takeover bids for world number one Vestas Wind Systems,
according to Danish daily Jyllands-Posten. Xinjiang Goldwind
Science & Technology Co and Sinovel Wind
Group have discussed the possibility with a number
of corporate bankers after a plunge in Vestas' shares,
Jyllands-Posten said, citing unidentified Danish corporate
financiers.
* Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd
said its total power generation amounted to 48.2555 billion kWh
for the first quarter of 2012, up 4.83 percent from the same
period a year ago. Total on-grid power generation amounted to
45.5071 billion kWh, up 4.93 percent from a year ago period. For
statement click here
MARKET EVENTS
- Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd EGM in
Beijing
- China Electronics Corporation Holdings Co Ltd
AGM
- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd Q1
financial and business review
- China State Construction International Holdings Ltd
Q1 results
- RREEF China Commercial Trust final distribution
ECONOMIC DATA
- China foreign direct investment for March
- UK consumer price index for March
- UK retail price index for March
- Euro zone inflation for March
- US housing starts number for March
- US building permits number for March
- Canada BoC rate decision
- Canada manufacturing sales for February
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)