HONG KONG, April 25 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains, but turnover is likely to stay low with investors eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve's economic assessment at the conclusion of its two-day meeting later in the day.

Angang Steel Co Ltd, BYD Co Ltd, China Life Insurance Co Ltd, COSCO Pacific Ltd, ZTE Corporation and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd are among a slew of companies posting quarterly results on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 20,677.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong lost 0.1 percent.

Bourse turnover climbed for the first time in four sessions, but remained 6 percent below average.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.3 percent at 0100 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Foxconn International and other Apple Inc suppliers could see a boost following Apple's forecast-trumping quarterly results on stronger-than-expected demand for the iPhone, especially in the greater China region where sales jumped five-fold.

* Privately held CODA Automotive signed a contract with Great Wall Motors Co on Tuesday to develop, build and sell an entry-level electric vehicle for the North American, Chinese and European auto markets. The vehicle will be ready for the U.S. market by mid-2014 and will be based on an existing Great Wall vehicle.

* Ericsson, the world's biggest mobile phone network gear maker, signed a framework agreement with world no.1 carrier by subscribers China Mobile regarding equipment and services, the Swedish government said on Tuesday.

* Coach Inc saw the pace of its growth in North America slow in the third quarter as sales at department stores dipped and it eliminated the use of coupons at its factory outlets. In China, a small but fast-growing market for Coach, sales soared 60 percent and were on pace to hit at least $300 million this year.

* CNOOC Ltd reported a 6.3 percent drop in crude oil and gas output in the first quarter after a spill shut its biggest oilfield last year, as the top Chinese offshore oil producer struggles to deliver production growth for this year.

* CNOOC Ltd proposed issuing notes to professional investors to raise proceeds for general corporate purposes. Barclays, BOC International, and Citigroup are handling the deal. For statement click here

* According to a source with knowledge of the investigation, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) is investigating payments to Hong Kong's former chief secretary, Rafael Hui. The payments are linked to Sun Hung Kai Properties , the powerful conglomerate run by Raymond and Thomas Kwok.

* Proview Technology (Shenzhen), a unit of Proview International Holdings Ltd battling Apple Inc in a Chinese court over the iPad trademark, is the rightful owner of that mark, a senior official with the State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) said on Tuesday.

* Huaneng Power International Inc. , China's largest independent power producer, said its first quarter profit rose 306 percent to 919.36 million yuan.

* CSR Corp , the world's No.2 railway equipment maker, posted a 13.3 percent rise in first quarter profit to 1.07 billion yuan. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)