HONG KONG, April 26 Hong Kong shares are poised
to start higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains after
the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed its pro-growth policy
position, with quarterly earnings likely to remain in focus.
Air China Ltd, Bank of China Ltd, China
Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) and
PetroChina Co Ltd are among a clutch of companies
scheduled to post first quarter corporate results on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index declined 0.2
percent to close at 20,646.3. The China Enterprises Index
of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished flat.
Short selling interest accounted for 7.6 percent of total
bourse turnover on Wednesday, the lowest in seven sessions.
Total turnover sank to the lowest since Jan. 16.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6 percent
and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.4 percent at 0050 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Vale SA , the world's largest iron ore
miner, said on Wednesday that first-quarter profit fell by
nearly half from a year earlier because rains limited exports,
prices for its main products fell and spending on new mining
projects rose.
* China Life Insurance Co Ltd posted
its sixth consecutive decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday,
hit by lower investment returns due to asset depreciation amid
market volatility and slower insurance policy sales.
* Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp's
first-quarter profit more than doubled, beating Wall Street
estimates, helped by increased revenue from Asia. Revenue for
Sands China Ltd jumped 25 percent to $1.45 billion.
* A consortium led by China's Chalco, the listed
arm of state-owned aluminium giant Chinalco, has finalised its
joint venture with global miner Rio Tinto to operate the
Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, making a $1.35 billion
earn-in payment.
* The fallout from the ouster of former Chongqing party
leader Bo Xilai spread on Wednesday as his brother resigned as
vice chairman of China Everbright International Ltd
and the company moved to distance itself from the Chinese
political scandal. Bo Xiyong was using the name Li Xueming, but
the Hong Kong company's registry documents record that Li and
Bo, Bo Xilai's elder brother, are the same person.
* BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker
backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, posted a 90 percent
slide in quarterly profit as it was hit by a slowdown in the
world's largest car market and losses in its solar business.
* Huaneng Power International Inc, China's largest
independent power producer, said on Wednesday it will propose a
change of auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers to KPMG at its
annual general meeting in June. The proposed change of auditor
was a commercial decision, and there were no disagreements
between the company and its existing auditor, Huaneng said.
* China's ZTE Corp , the world's
fifth-biggest telecommunications equipment maker, reported
weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit following sluggish
telecoms spending and price wars.
* Angang Steel Co Ltd said its first
quarter net loss amounted to 1.89 billion yuan against a 71
million yuan profit in a year ago period.
* China-owned container leasing company COSCO Pacific Ltd
said its first quarter net profit fell 29.2 percent to
$77.15 million.
* China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the
country's second-biggest mobile phone operator, reported a surge
in first-quarter profit as subscriber demand for data offset
hefty handset subsidies paid to phone makers.
* Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd said its net
profit for first quarter of 2012 amounted to 216 million yuan,
against 224 million yuan in a year ago period.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)