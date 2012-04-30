HONG KONG, April 30 Hong Kong shares are set to start the week higher on Monday, tracking gains in global equities backed by strong U.S. corporate earnings, with the Hang Seng Index poised to end April in the black after a 5.2 percent slide in March.

Shares of companies that posted quarterly earnings late last Friday will be in focus with bourse turnover likely weak ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday. Mainland Chinese financial markets are closed Monday and Tuesday.

China's official April PMI is expected on May 1 and could further depress turnover, with investors looking for signs that the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy has bottomed out.

Analysts that Reuters polled suggest a further improvement to 53.6 in April from an 11-month high of 53.1 in March. A higher than expected reading could spur some short covering.

Short selling interest accounted for 8.5 percent of total bourse turnover last Friday. Shorting interest averaged about 8.6 percent last week, down from 10 percent the week before, but still at relatively high levels historically.

Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.3 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings lost 0.1 percent. Both benchmarks snapped a three-week winning streak.

On the month, the Hang Seng Index is up 0.9 percent, while the China Enterprises Index is up 2.5 percent after a 10 percent slump last month.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.47 percent at 0044 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd, which posted a 73.8 percent decline in first quarter profit, said on Monday it has agreed to buy 20 new Boeing B777-300ER aircraft from Boeing Co, valued at $5.94 billion based on the 2011 price catalog.

* Sinopharm Group Co Ltd said its first quarter profit rose 14 percent to 459 million yuan.

* Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd said its first quarter net profit dell 37.3 percent to 902 million yuan.

* Iron ore miner Vale said on Friday it had presented to the Brazilian courts a 1.7-billion-reais ($902 million) bond, guaranteeing payment to the government should the company lose a fight against a set of tax bills on earnings abroad.

* CITIC Securities Co , China's biggest listed brokerage, reported a 36 percent drop in first-quarter profit, hit by lower trading commissions as market volatility kept many investors on the sidelines.

* SAIC Motor Corp, China's biggest auto maker, reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Friday, topping forecasts and showing the appeal of its models during a general slowdown in vehicle sales growth in China.

* Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) reported a net loss of 1.09 billion yuan ($173 million) for the first quarter on Friday, dented by higher costs and lower prices for the lightweight metal. Chalco, the country's top aluminium maker, also warned of a loss for its first half ending June 2012 due to weak prices and high raw material prices.

* China Construction Bank, the world's second-biggest bank by market value, reported a less than expected 9 percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Friday, hit by a slowdown in the growth of fee and commission income.

* China CITIC Bank said its first quarter profit rose 31.6 percent year-on-year to 8.56 billion yuan.

* China's Ping An Insurance , the world's second-largest life insurer by market value, posted a rise in its first-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by its banking business.

* China Shenhua Energy , the country's largest coal producer, posted a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher sales volumes in the world's second-largest economy.

* China Coal Energy posted a 15 percent increase in first quarter profit to 2.64 billion yuan.

* Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , China's No. 4 bank by market value, said on Friday its first-quarter net profit grew 27.6 percent on rising fees and net interest margins, but became the fourth Chinese bank in a row to miss expectations.

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the world's biggest bank by market value, reported on Friday a market-lagging 14 percent rise in first-quarter profit, hit by weaker-than-expected fee and commission income.

* China Merchants Bank said its first quarter profit rose 32.2 percent against a year ago period to 11.6 billion yuan.

* Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom), China's fifth-biggest lender by assets, posted a 19 percent rise in first-quarter profit that was helped by a widened net interest margin and growth in fee income.

* China National Materials, a cement equipment and engineering services firm, posted a 43.9 million yuan net loss for the first quarter of 2012, compared with 201.7 milllion profit in a year ago period. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)