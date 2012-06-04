(Repeats to additional code)

HONG KONG, June 4 Hong Kong shares are poised to hit a 2012 low on Monday as weak U.S. data, the euro zone's deepening debt crisis and few signs that China will take aggressive steps to tackle its own slowing economy combine to keep investors in a firm "risk-off" mode.

Major Asian stock markets fell over 2 percent in early trading following a sharp miss for U.S. job growth which, on Friday, sent stocks on Wall Street tumbling to their biggest drop for the year.

Last week the Hang Seng index rounded off four successive weeks of losses closing down 0.4 percent on Friday. The index is now poised to erase all its gains for the year.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 2.1 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was down 2.6 percent as of 0030 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Hutchison Whampoa of Hong Kong is in advanced talks to acquire control of Scailex, the parent company of Israeli mobile phone operator Partner Communications . Suny Electronic Inc, the parent company of Scailex, said on Sunday that in parallel to the sale, it would acquire Scailex's operations for the import and sale in Israel of Samsung handsets.

* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Friday that its rating and outlook on Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd are not affected by Fosun International Ltd's announcement that it has filed a civil suit against various parties, including Soho China Ltd. and Shanghai Zendai.

* The London Metal Exchange has asked its two remaining suitors to resubmit their takeover proposals, raising the possibility that InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing will boost their bids.

* Casino stocks will continue to be a focus after Macau, the world's largest gambling destination, reported 7.3 percent growth in its May gambling revenue on Friday, the slowest expansion rate recorded since July 2009. Monday marks the first day that Sands China trades as a constituent of the benchmark Hang Seng index.

* Construction machinery maker and distributor Lonking Holdings Ltd said it expects to record a substantial decline in its net profit for the six months ending June as domestic demand for construction machinery weakened due to slower growth in China's fixed asset investment and fewer new infrastructure projects.

For statement click: here

MARKET EVENTS

- Apollo Solar Energy Technology Holdings Ltd AGM & SGM

- China Gogreen Assets Investment Ltd AGM

- China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Ltd AGM in China

- Evergreen International Holdings Ltd AGM

- Hop Fung Group Holdings Ltd AGM

- Hop Hing Group Holdings Ltd AGM

- Media China Corporation Ltd AGM & EGM

- Opes Asia Development Ltd final results

- Towngas China Co Ltd AGM

ECONOMIC DATA

- Euro zone producer prices for April

- UK Halifax house prices for May

- US employment trends for May

- US factory orders for April

- US durable goods for April

- Australia business inventories for Q1

- Australia gross company profits for Q1 (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Donny Kwok; Editing by Ed Lane)