HONG KONG, June 12 Hong Kong shares are set to
fall on Tuesday, tracking a pullback in global markets on
worries about the euro zone, although financial stocks may help
limit losses after better-than-expected new loans data for May
from Chinese banks.
The Hang Seng index surged 2.4 percent on Monday to
post its best one-day gain since Jan 17. The China Enterprises
index of top locally listed mainland firms also rose 2.4
percent.
While European markets overnight started on a firm footing
the rally quickly fizzled out as investors raised concerns over
the details on the Spanish bank bailout and focus shifted to
Italy as the next country that could require assistance.
Banking shares in Hong Kong are likely to provide some
support for the broader market after data released on Monday
just ahead of the closing bell in Hong Kong showed Chinese banks
issued new loans well ahead of forecasts in May.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei were down 1.7
percent while South Korea's KOSPI was off 1.3 percent as
of 0045 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* China Southern Airlines, the country's top
carrier by fleet size, said on Monday it would get a cash
injection of up to 2 billion yuan ($314 million) from its
state-owned parent, to help lower debt amid global economic
uncertainty and high fuel costs.
* China Eastern Airlines , one of
China's top three carriers, aims to cut its debt-to-assets ratio
to below 70 percent by the end of 2015 from its current 81
percent, its chairman said on Monday, amid a new round of
government capital injections to support the aviation industry.
* The London Metal Exchange, the world's biggest metals
marketplace, is considering bids from InterContinental Exchange
and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.
(HKEx). Industry sources have said the bids for the LME, the
world's biggest metals marketplace, are around 1.3 billion
pounds ($2 billion).
* Chinese car maker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
said on Monday that sales rose 5.5 percent in May from a year
earlier to 32,817 vehicles.
* Li NIng Co Ltd said it expected to see a
substantial decline in profit for the first half and full year
of 2012. For statement click: here
CONFERENCE
- Fitch global banking conference to highlight key credit
issues shaping global and Asia-Pacific economies and their banks
MARKET EVENTS
- Baoxin Auto Group lTD AGM
- China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd
AGM in China
- China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd AGM
in Beijing
- Digital China Holdings Ltd final results
- Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd final results
- Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Ltd
final results
- Huaneng Power International Inc. AGM in Beijing
ECONOMIC DATA
- China M2 money supply for May (10-15)
- China new yuan loans for May (10-15)
- China outstanding loan growth for May (10-15)
- UK industrial output for April
- UK manufacturing output for April
- UK trade balance for April
- US import and export prices for May
- US IBD economic optimism for June
- Japan machinery orders for April
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Donny Kwok; Editing by
Richard Pullin)