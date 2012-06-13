HONG KONG, June 13 Hong Kong shares are set to open slightly higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rose more than 1 percent overnight, helped by shares of cyclical sectors as crude oil prices halted a three-day losing streak.

Uncertainty about Spain, where 10-year bond yields hit a their highest level since the launch of the euro in 1999, as well as the upcoming elections in Greece over the weekend are likely to keep conviction low and trading volumes light.

Turnover on the Hong Kong exchange on Tuesday hit its third-lowest this year barely crossing $5 billion. The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent in the previous session while the China Enterprises index closed down 0.6 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.3 percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Europe-focused clothing retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd , which is in the midst of a costly restructuring, said its Group Chief Executive Ronald van der Vis has resigned for personal and family reasons, the second senior management change in two months.

* Chinese brewery shares are set to be a focus. Danish brewer Carlsberg will sign a deal on Friday to build a brewery in the Chinese province of Yunnan at a total investment of 4 billion Danish crowns ($670.42 million), a spokesman said.

* Chinese refiner Sinopec has turned down offers of bargain Iranian crude and will cut imports by up to a fifth this year, a senior Chinese oil executive said, insisting ties with the United States were more important than cut-price oil as the West squeezes Tehran over its nuclear programme.

* Boeing Co., in cooperation with Air China and PetroChina, will press ahead with a second test flight that will be partly powered by plant oil, company executives said this week.

* China's Baosteel, the parent of listed Baoshan Iron and Steel, will cut prices of its main products by around 4 percent in July, its first reduction this year as it responds to slackening demand in the world's biggest steel consumer, sending its Shanghai-listed shares down nearly 3 percent.

* China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said its controlling shareholder Shenhua Group Corp Ltd has reached an initial intent to acquire equity interests in State Grid Energy Development Co Ltd from State Grid Corporation of China. The Hong Kong-listed company said it has decided not to participate in the acquisition. For statement clicks here (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)