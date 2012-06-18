June 18 Hong Kong shares were expected to start
higher on Monday after pro-bailout parties won a slim majority
in Greece's election, a result seen as crucial to European
leaders' efforts to hold the euro together.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's
KOSPI were each up 2.2 percent at 0047 GMT.
A higher start would build on gains made last Friday when
the Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index
of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong both gained 2.4
percent.
With around 97 percent of the vote counted, the Greek
election looked set to deliver a government led by conservative
New Democracy, heading a coalition broadly committed to a 130
billion euro EU/IMF bailout.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* Trading in shares of China Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
was suspended on Monday pending the release of a very
substantial acquisition transaction, according to a filing on
the Hong Kong exchange.
* The Hong Kong stock exchange agreed to pay 1.4
billion pounds ($2.2 billion) to buy the London Metal Exchange,
a British institution and the world's biggest marketplace for
industrial metals, underscoring the global shift in
manufacturing to Asia.
* Japanese pachinko tycoon Kazuo Okada has escalated his
legal battle against Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn, seeking a
preliminary injunction to protect his stake in Wynn Resorts
-- parent of Wynn Macau -- the latest blow
between the two billionaires who were partners for more than a
decade.
* Shares of Samsonite International, the world's
biggest luggage maker, fell more than 16 percent on Friday after
Hong Kong's consumer products watchdog said it found parts of
certain suitcases containing high levels of chemicals that may
be carcinogenic. It said its products were safe and the incident
would not have any material impact on results.
Samsonite said it has already withdrawn its Tokyo Chic
luggage from all of its points of sale in Hong Kong, and will
arrange to replace the side-carrying handles of its Tokyo Chic
luggage with the next generation handle for concerned customers
in the Hong Kong market. For statement click here
* Nordic dairy group Arla said on Friday it would make a
large investment in China, becoming an indirect shareholder in
China's Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd, and would expand
the Arla brand to new product categories for sale in China.
* Private equity firm Hopu Investment Management has sold
its investment in China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd, to
Nordic cooperative dairy Arla Foods Amba, China
Mengniu said on Friday. For statement click here
* Alibaba.com Ltd said the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange has approved the withdrawal of its listing effective
after close of trading on June 20. For statement click here
* United Company Rusal Plc, the world's largest
aluminium maker, said on Monday it proposed to issue up to 30
billion rubles ($927 million) in corporate bonds to fund capital
expenditures.
