June 25 Hong Kong shares could start slightly
weaker on Monday, with turnover likely to remain low ahead of a
slew of economic data from the United States and China later
this week.
Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index slipped 1.4 percent
to 18,995.1. It shed 1.2 percent for the week after twice
failing to move above chart resistance at its 200-day moving
average, currently at about 19,582.
Losses on Friday were limited to the 50 percent Fibonacci
retracement of the benchmark's rise from October lows to
February highs at about 18,963.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2
percent on Monday and South Korea's Kospi was down 1.5
percent by 0030 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* Suzlon Group, which controls wind-turbine maker Suzlon
Energy, said on Saturday it will sell a stake in its
China manufacturing unit to China Power New Energy Development
Co. Ltd. for 3.4 billion rupees ($60 million).
* Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's No.2
telecom gear maker, has denied using Chinese subsidies to gain
global market share after it was accused by U.S. lawmakers and
EU officials of unfair competition.
* Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings agreed on
Friday to pay 3.37 billion yuan ($529 million) in cash to buy
stakes in property projects owned by debt-laden luxury home
builder Greentown China.
* Evergrande Real Estate, China's No.2 property
developer by sales, said on Friday it may take legal action
against a short seller that accused it of fraud, bribery and
financial irregularity, and may buy back some of its shares.
* Lenovo Group Ltd said it has not made any
downward revision to its personal computer shipment forecast for
the remainder of 2012 and it believes that it will continue to
outgrow the global personal computer market. For statement
clicks here
* Shangri-La Asia Ltd said it would buy the
Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney from Singapore-based Reco Martin
Private Limited for A$352 million in a bid to obtain full
control of the hotel and to strengthen its presence in
Australia. For statement clicks here
* Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Ltd
said it will record a provision in relation to an Indian tax to
be reflected in the forthcoming interim results but it said the
impact on the consolidated statement of comprehensive income in
respect of the liability covered by this provision will not be
material. For statement click here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Pullin)