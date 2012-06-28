June 28 Hong Kong shares were poised for a third
straight day of gains Thursday after better-than-expected U.S.
economic data, but trade is expected to be light ahead of a
two-day euro zone leaders meeting starting later in the day.
Sales of long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods in May topped
expectations, although excluding transportation and defense
items, orders were down. Signed contracts for home purchases
jumped to a seven-month high.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1 percent
to 19,177. Gains accelerated after a break above 19,100
triggered stop losses on index futures, prompting investors to
cover short positions ahead of the expiry of monthly contracts
on Thursday.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 1.3 percent
and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5 percent by 0039 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* UK lender HSBC on Wednesday offered its
entire stakes in India's Axis Bank and Yes Bank
through share sales worth up to 24.5 billion rupees
($429.5 million), according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.
* Vale, the world's No. 2 mining company which is
also listed in Hong Kong, said on Wednesday it received an
environmental license to build its biggest-ever iron ore mine,
an Amazon region project that holds about $1 trillion of
reserves at current prices.
* China Resources Cement Holdings warned on
Wednesday of a significant drop in first-half net profit due to
the country's slowing economy and weaker cement prices.
* China's top refiner Sinopec Corp will cut crude
throughput by close to 236,000 barrels per day in July versus an
earlier target, curbing production for the second straight month
as inventories bulged and margins hurt, industry and trading
sources said.
* Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered
still expects full-year profit growth of 10 percent after
slowing below that rate in the first half as the euro zone
crisis hit wealth management income and Asian currencies
weakened.
* Bank of China , Beijing's No. 4
lender, said on Wednesday that it was taking measures to control
risk in property lending, and said its non-performing loan ratio
remained flat at about 1 percent.
* C C Land Holdings Ltd said the listing date of
its spinoff Qualipak International on the main board is set to
be on July 12 and C C Land shareholder will be entitled to
receive one Qualipak share for every 20 shares held. For
statement, here
* Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd said its
net profit rose 54 percent year-on-year to HK$1.33 billion for
year ended in March due to rising demand for luxury products in
the mainland. It said it remained "prudently optimistic" of its
business growth. For statement, here
* China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd said
it would subscribe to 70.55 million shares of China Nonferrous
Mining Corp Ltd for HK$155.2 million in the latter's initial
public offering of shares in Hong Kong. For statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)