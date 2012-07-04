HONG KONG, July 4 Hong Kong shares are poised to start extend this week's gains on Wednesday as risky assets across Asia found support on hopes that central banks around the world would usher in more quantitative easing to counter weak economic growth.

China shares rose for a third day on Tuesday while the benchmark Hang Seng in Hong Kong, which reopened after a holiday, was Asia's top performer and hit a seven-week high. The index closed up 1.5 percent.

Turnover is likely to be subdued however as U.S. markets saw a shortened session overnight and will remain shut on Wednesday for a public holiday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.3 percent as of 0035 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Brazilian mining giant Vale SA on Tuesday sold 750 million euros in bonds maturing in 2023, its first euro-denominated issue in more than two years, as it takes advantage of strong appetite for corporate debt in Europe.

* Chinese aluminum giant Chalco delayed plans to acquire a controlling stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd on Tuesday, as it continues to work on securing regulatory approvals in Mongolia and outside.

Chalco and Ivanhoe said they would extend the time for Chalco to make a proportional takeover bid for up to 60 percent of the common shares of SouthGobi by 30 days. Shares of SouthGobi rose more than 9 percent in Toronto after Chalco reiterated its interest in acquiring a majority stake in the coal miner despite political obstacles.

* Activision Blizzard, the biggest U.S. video game publisher by market capitalization, plans to offer its popular 'Call of Duty' title as a free-to-play online game in China in a bid to expand its footprint in Asia. The video game publisher announced a partnership on Tuesday with Tencent Holdings Limited , an Internet and wireless services provider that will have an exclusive license to operate the shooter game in China.

MARKET EVENTS

- Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants Holdings Ltd trading debut

ECONOMIC DATA

- China HSBC services PMI for June

- Euro zone retail sales for May

- Euro zone markit services PMI for June

- UK Markit/CIPS service PMI for June

- Australia retail sales for May (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)