HONG KONG, July 5 Hong Kong shares were set for
a weak open on Thursday as market players await central bank
policy decisions from Europe before making big bets in a market
that has risen nearly 10 percent over the past month.
The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.1 percent at
19,709.75 on Wednesday in lighter volumes. The China Enterprises
index of top locally listed mainland firms ended down
0.3 percent.
A Reuters poll showed a majority of economists expect the
European Central Bank to cut its main rate by 25 basis points to
0.75 percent on Thursday, while a separate survey showed money
market traders are evenly split on whether the central bank will
cut the deposit rate.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1
percent while the South Korea's Kospi was unchanged as
of 0045 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Vodafone and Hutchison Whampoa's 3 are
close to agreeing a deal to merge their Irish telecoms
infrastructure in the latest industry tie-up designed to save
costs and boost coverage, three sources familiar with the
situation said.
* Lenovo Group Ltd and Japan's NEC Corp
are planning to jointly develop tablets, the Nikkei business
daily reported.
* Evergrande Real Estate, China's No.2 property
developer by sales, has filed a police report related to a
short-seller that accused it of fraud, bribery and financial
irregularity, a source with direct knowledge of the situation
said.
* Chinese sportswear group Li Ning Co Ltd said on
Thursday its chief executive officer Zhang Zhiyong has stepped
down.
MARKET EVENTS
- CGN Mining Co Ltd Q1 results
- Easyknit International Holdings Ltd AGM
ECONOMIC DATA
- Hong Kong purchasing Managers' index for June
- Euro zone ECB rate decision for July
- UK BoE bank rate for July
- US mortgage refinance index
- US MBA purchase index
- US ADP national employment for June
($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Twinnie Siu; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)