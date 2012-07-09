HONG KONG, July 9 Hong Kong shares were poised to start the week lower on Monday, hurt by sluggish U.S. jobs data and with investors bracing for a slew of China economic figures, including GDP numbers expected to the worst in at least three years.

June inflation figures will be released later in the day while Friday's GDP data could put the global economic outlook for the second half of the year is at risk of a sharp downward revision.

Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.04 percent at 19,800.64 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.9 percent as of 0045 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCh:

* Chinese oil giant Sinopec Corp and gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings are extending their $2.2 billion offer for China Gas Holdings again, by one month, as they seek regulatory approvals to proceed with Hong Kong's first unsolicited takeover bid.

* Airbus will be looking for a long-awaited new order for its A350-1000 mini-jumbo at this week's Farnborough Airshow, with Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific tipped as most likely to end a three-year order drought, industry sources said. Cathay Pacific has 36 of the A350-900 base model on order, and may add on further orders for the stretched A350-1000 or convert some of its existing orders, or both, the sources said.

* North American oilfield services and equipment company Schlumberger Ltd has acquired about 20.1 percent of Chinese oilfield services company Anton Oilfield Services Group (Antonoil), Antonoil said in a release on Sunday.

* China's Angang Steel Co Ltd said on Friday it expects to record a net loss of around 1.976 billion yuan ($309 million) in the first half of 2012 mainly due to a significant slide in the prices of steel products.

* Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp saw profit more than halve in the second quarter after European sales disappointed and phones destined for the U.S. market were held up by customs inspections.

* China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co Ltd said it would buy gold miner Sinowise Century Ltd for 1.99 billion yuan, a deal to be settled by cash and the issue of 867.1 million new shares. For statement click here

* China Yurun Food Group Ltd said founder Zhu Yicai resigned as chairman of the board effective July 7 but he had been appointed as honorary chairman and a senior advisor to the board. Yu Zhangli, the existing chief executive officer, had been appointed as the chairman, and Li Shibao was appointed as the chief executive officer. For statement click here

* Chinese sportswear retailer China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd said it expected revenue for first half of 2012 to decline by about 29 percent compared with the same period a year ago, and its proift margin is expected to decline to about 10-12 percent from 19 percent the same period in 2011. It said it expected to see a substantial decline in interim profit due to intense competition and excessive inventory. For statement click here

(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by XXX)