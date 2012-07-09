HONG KONG, July 9 Hong Kong shares were poised
to start the week lower on Monday, hurt by sluggish U.S. jobs
data and with investors bracing for a slew of China economic
figures, including GDP numbers expected to the worst in at least
three years.
June inflation figures will be released later in the day
while Friday's GDP data could put the global economic outlook
for the second half of the year is at risk of a sharp downward
revision.
Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.04
percent at 19,800.64 points, while the China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.2
percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1 percent
while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.9 percent as of
0045 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCh:
* Chinese oil giant Sinopec Corp and gas
distributor ENN Energy Holdings are extending their
$2.2 billion offer for China Gas Holdings again, by
one month, as they seek regulatory approvals to proceed with
Hong Kong's first unsolicited takeover bid.
* Airbus will be looking for a long-awaited new
order for its A350-1000 mini-jumbo at this week's Farnborough
Airshow, with Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific tipped as
most likely to end a three-year order drought, industry sources
said. Cathay Pacific has 36 of the A350-900 base model on order,
and may add on further orders for the stretched A350-1000 or
convert some of its existing orders, or both, the sources said.
* North American oilfield services and equipment company
Schlumberger Ltd has acquired about 20.1 percent of
Chinese oilfield services company Anton Oilfield Services Group
(Antonoil), Antonoil said in a release on Sunday.
* China's Angang Steel Co Ltd said on
Friday it expects to record a net loss of around 1.976 billion
yuan ($309 million) in the first half of 2012 mainly due to a
significant slide in the prices of steel products.
* Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp saw profit more
than halve in the second quarter after European sales
disappointed and phones destined for the U.S. market were held
up by customs inspections.
* China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co Ltd
said it would buy gold miner Sinowise Century Ltd for 1.99
billion yuan, a deal to be settled by cash and the issue of
867.1 million new shares. For statement click here
* China Yurun Food Group Ltd said founder Zhu
Yicai resigned as chairman of the board effective July 7 but he
had been appointed as honorary chairman and a senior advisor to
the board. Yu Zhangli, the existing chief executive officer, had
been appointed as the chairman, and Li Shibao was appointed as
the chief executive officer. For statement click here
* Chinese sportswear retailer China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd
said it expected revenue for first half of 2012 to
decline by about 29 percent compared with the same period a year
ago, and its proift margin is expected to decline to about 10-12
percent from 19 percent the same period in 2011. It said it
expected to see a substantial decline in interim profit due to
intense competition and excessive inventory. For statement click
here
