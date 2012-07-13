HONG KONG, July 13 Hong Kong shares were set to
start flat on Friday ahead of China's second-quarter gross
domestic product report due later in the day that will likely
show the slowest growth in at least three years.
Investors concerns for the world's second-largest economy
have been compounded after subdued inflation and weak import
data earlier this week pointed to domestic demand softening more
than expected.
But data posted after markets closed on Thursday showed
Chinese banks extended new loans of 919.8 billion yuan ($144.43
billion) in June, hitting a three-month high. That news suggests
monetary policy easing is working and should support the Chinese
bank sector.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 2
percent at 19,025.1, above chart support seen at about 18,938,
the level marking a 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise
from October lows to February highs.
The benchmark is down 3.9 percent this week to date. Further
losses on Friday could see it nearing or exceeding the 5 percent
loss of the week ending May 20.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong is down 5.3 percent on the week to date.
Short selling has consistently exceeded 10 percent of total
bourse turnover this week, higher than the historical eight
percent and hitting a high of 11.9 percent on Thursday,
suggesting the market remains vulnerable to a short squeeze.
Turnover has however been lackluster.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was flat at 0042 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* FBI probes Chinese telecom giant ZTE
over alleged sale of U.S. technology to Iran.
* China steel companies could come into focus after the
country's biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel
, said it will cut August prices of its main products
by between 4.6 percent to 5.6 percent, after its first reduction
in 2012 this month, suggesting the company lacks confidence in
the market near-term.
* Anton Oilfield Services Group plans to
strengthen ties with Schlumberger Ltd in shale gas
development in China after the North American oilfield services
company took a stake in it, the Hong Kong-listed Chinese company
said on Thursday.
* Huaneng Power International Inc ,
China's largest independent power producer, produced 1.5 percent
less electricity at its power plants in China in the first six
months of the year from a year earlier, it said on Thursday.
* Child-care products maker Prince Frog International
Holdings Ltd said its chairman Li Zhenhui had bought
164,000 shares raising his stake in the company to 307.71
million shares or 30.52 percent of the issued share capital. For
statement, here
* China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd said it
expected its net profit for the first half of 2012 to fall by
about 55 percent, compared with the same period a year ago, due
to significant decline in investment yield and slowdown in
business growth during the six month period. For statement, here
* Belle International Holdings Ltd said it
recorded a net increase of 537 retail outlets in mainland China
in the second quarter of 2012, bringing the total number to
15,964 including 11,022 footwear outlets and 4,942 sportswear
outlets. It said the footwear business recorded same-store sales
growth of 10.5 percent, while the sportswear posted a same store
sales growth of 5 percent. For statement, here
* Handbag maker Lee & Man Chemical Co Ltd said its
net profit for the first six months ended in June would decrease
by more than 45 percent compared to the same period a year ago
due to a decrease in profit margin as demand for its products
declined and selling prices fell on slower economic growth in
China. For statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)