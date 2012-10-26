HONG KONG Oct 26 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Friday, with Apple Inc's disappointing third quarter earnings possibly halting a 10-day winning streak on the Hang Seng Index.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.2 percent at 21,810.2 points, its highest close since early last August and equalling a 10-day winning streak recorded in February 2006. It last rose for 11 days in a row in November 1999.

It is up 1.2 percent so far this week, set for an eighth-straight weekly gain, which will equal a weekly winning streak posted in September and October 2007 and the longest weekly streak since the benchmark rose for 10 consecutive weeks in January to March 1991.

Up 14 percent from a Sept. 5 low and 18 percent on the year, the market now faces stiff chart resistance. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) hovered at two-year highs, suggesting the market is overbought.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei is up 0.2 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI is down 0.2 percent at 0100 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Brazilian mining company Vale plans to sell underperforming assets to control costs and boost profit, executives said on Thursday, a day after reporting weak earnings and halting work on a giant iron ore mine in the West African nation of Guinea.

* ZTE Corp , the world's fourth-biggest maker of mobile phones and fifth-ranked telecommunications equipment manufacturer, reported its first quarterly loss - of $310 million - since listing in Hong Kong in 2004, on shredded margins, project delays and accounting changes in China.

* CITIC Securities Co Ltd said on Thursday it would buy the remaining 80 percent of CLSA brokerage, showing the ambition of China's biggest listed brokerage to expand overseas as growth in its home market slows.

* Bank of China Ltd, the country's No.4 lender, posted its biggest quarterly profit gain in a year after cutting back on bad-loan provisions, prompting concerns that it may face a cash crunch if more borrowers default as the economy worsens.

* BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd said its Q3 net operating income before impairment allowances amounted to HK$8.9 billion.

* Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd said its Q3 net income jumped to 716 million yuan from 355 million yuan.

* Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, China's largest maker of "baijiu" liquor, said its Q3 net income rose to 3.4 billion yuan from 1.7 billion yuan.

* PepsiCo Inc and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp announced opening of a new beverage plant in China, creating about 500 jobs.

* Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd (HAECO), a subsidiary of property conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd, said on Thursday its profits for the second half of this year and at least the first half of 2013 will be hit by a shortage of skilled and semi-skilled labour.

* Great Wall Motor Co Ltd said its Q3 net profit more than doubled to 1.5 billion yuan.

* China Oilfield Services Ltd , a leading provider of oilfield services in the offshore China market, said its Q3 net profit rose 9.9 percent to 1.4 billion yuan.

* China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's second-biggest mobile phone operator, posted a 27 percent rise in third-quarter net profit after subscribers on its 3G network increased strongly, although the gain lagged estimates.

* Melco Crown Entertainment Limited said it has entered into an agreement to develop a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment complex in the Philippines with investment amounting to about $600 million.

* CSR Corporation Ltd , the world's No. 2 railway equipment maker, reported a 20.9 percent rise in Q3 net profit to 934 million yuan. It said Zhao Xiaogang and Tang Kelin resigned as executive directors with effect from Oct 25 as they reached retirement age.

* Sinopharm Group Co Ltd said its net profit for the third quarter ended in September amounted to 104.7 million yuan.