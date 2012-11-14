UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Nov 14 Hong Kong shares could suffer their fourth loss in five days on Wednesday with a looming fiscal crisis in the United States and uncertainties over the timing of aid payments to Greece likely to continue to prompt profit-taking.
Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings is expected to post third-quarter earnings later in the day and could come under after some pressure after sector peer, Baidu fell 6 percent overnight.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index shed 1.1 percent. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong dived 2 percent. Tuesday's losses took both indexes to their lowest closes since mid-October.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1 percent, while South Korea's KOPS was down 0.4 percent at 0059 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Asia's largest refiner, China's Sinopec, will boost refining capacity at its Yangzi Petrochemical unit by more than half to 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) in mid-2014, and may submit its ethylene expansion plan to environment officials by the end of the year, the head of the subsidiary said.
* Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska appears to have tightened his grip on aluminium giant RUSAL after seeing off the chief executive of rival shareholder Onexim, who has left the board.
* Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd , caught in a dispute with the Mongolian government that has closed its only producing mine, reported a quarterly loss and warned operations would likely remain suspended in the fourth quarter.
* Hong Kong's Li & Fung Group is in talks to acquire South Korean children's apparel maker Suhyang Networks for roughly 200 billion won ($183.73 million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Tuesday.
* Yancoal Australia, controlled by China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co , said on Tuesday that Japanese customers have been turning down coal from the company as a result of the Sino-Japanese territorial row in the East China Sea.
* Department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd said its Lifestyle Properties has submitted a listing application on the main board of Hong Kong stock exchange.
* Personal care products maker Prince Frog International Holdings Ltd said it would cease its non-core household hygiene products business operations from January.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts