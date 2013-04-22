HONG KONG, April 22 Hong Kong shares could start slightly higher on Monday, tracking gains elsewhere in Asia as first-quarter earnings come into focus and investors remain wary of volatility in commodities markets.

Anhui Conch Cement and Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank are among the companies due to release their first-quarter earnings later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index on Friday closed up 2.3 percent at 22,013.6, cutting weekly losses to 0.3 percent. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 3.1 percent, but still slipped 0.6 percent for the week.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 2.1 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was 0.2 percent higher at 0039 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China will refuse to grant new licences to iron ore importers unless they participate in a domestic trading platform, in a fresh move by the world's biggest iron ore consumer to wrestle pricing power away from global miners.

* Chinese banks face growing risks that their loans could turn sour in certain regions and industries, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said on Friday.

* United Company RUSAL Plc revised on Monday its 2012 net loss to $337 million from the $55 million it previously stated, citing adjustments from Artic mining giant Norilsk Nickel, in which it owns a stake.

* Samsonite International said on Monday its net sales increased by 15.6 percent for the first three months of 2013 from a year earlier, with North America seeing the biggest percentage increase in the first quarter.

* Hyundai Motor Co unveiled a new concept car it made only for China at the Shanghai auto show on Saturday, and plans to launch the model late this year. Its affiliate Kia Motors has a tie-up with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd.

* PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Friday it achieved record sales in China, the world's main auto market since 2009, in the first quarter of 2013, confirming the faster growth trend seen last year. Growth was driven by a 24 percent rise in sales for the Dongfeng Peugeot brand, a joint venture between PSA and Chinese auto maker Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

* Zhaojin Mining first quarter net profit grew 8.3 percent from a year earlier to 233.9 million yuan ($37.86 million).

* Citic Telecom is proposing to raise not more than HK$1.847 million ($237,900) with a rights share issue priced at HK$2.02 each, on the basis of three rights shares for every eight existing Ÿshares. The company plans to use the proceeds to fund the acquisition of a 79 percent stake in Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau, S.A.R.L.($1 = 6.1776 Chinese yuan)($1 = 7.7633 Hong Kong dollars)