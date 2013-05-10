HONG KONG May 10 Hong Kong shares may start steady on Friday as benchmark indexes head for a third straight weekly gain ahead of more China data, with April loan growth and money supply due between Friday and next Wednesday.

Chinese banks likely granted 800 billion yuan ($123 billion) in new loans in April, down from 1.06 trillion yuan in March as the government sought to curb lending for some sectors, while factories gripped by excess capacity cut back on borrowing.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 23,211.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.2 percent.

Both indexes are headed for a third consecutive weekly gain, with the Hang Seng Index up 2.3 percent this week and the H-share index heading for its best weekly showing since the start of the year, up 3.9 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 2.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.8 percent at 0100 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China will raise its retail price of gasoline and diesel by 95 yuan ($15.47) per tonne, about 1 percent, from Friday, the government said, under a new pricing mechanism more tightly linked to the cost of crude oil.

* China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it would buy wind farms in 10 provinces in China from its controlling shareholder, China Resources (Holdings) Co Ltd, for HK$4.29 billion ($552.9 million). China Resources Power said it would merge with China Resources Gas Group Ltd and would issue 97 new China Resources Power shares for every 100 China Resources Gas shares held.

* A proposed spin-off of Telecom Italia's domestic phone lines, its most valuable asset, that could open up the network to rivals would take time to execute, its chairman said. A deal with the CDP could help smooth a potential tie-up between the Italian firm and Hong Kong-based conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa because it would assuage government concerns about the national network falling into foreign hands.

* Want Want CHina Holdings Ltd said it would issue $600 million 1.875 percent guaranteed unsecured senior notes due 2018, to refinance bank debt and for general corporate purposes.

* Dongyue Group Ltd said its profit and total comprehensive income for the six months ending June are expected to decrease substantially as compared to the same period in 2012 due to substantial decrease in selling prices of fluorochemical products leading to a gross profit margin decrease.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)