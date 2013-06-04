HONG KONG, June 4 Hong Kong shares could rebound from a one-month closing low on Tuesday, after weak U.S. manufacturing data soothed jitters that the Federal Reserve would soon move to scale back its quantitative easing programmed.

The Institute for Supply Management reported that its gauge for new orders slipped last month and said there was less demand for exports.

On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at 22,282.2, its lowest close since April 24. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also slipped 0.5 percent. This was their respective fourth-straight loss.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.9 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at 0038 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Petroecuador's General Manager Marco Calvopina said the company will need to reschedule three contracts with Petrochina , each of which call for the supply of 360,000 barrels after Ecuador's state-run firm declared force majeure on crude oil shipments.

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd said the China Banking Regulatory Commission has approved Yi Huiman as the president of the bank.

* Online game developer NetDragon Websoft Inc said its first-quarter net profit doubled to 111.8 million yuan with its mobile Internet business revenue rising 42 percent.

* Integrated oilfield equipment and service provider Hilong Holding Ltd said it is proposing to issue senior notes to repay bank loans and to expand capacity for its coating materials and oilfield services segments. Deutsche Bank and HSBC are the joint global coordinators.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)