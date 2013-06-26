HONG KONG, June 26 Hong Kong shares may start higher on Wednesday after China's central bank assured markets it would provide cash to banks facing shortages, easing fears of a banking crisis.

The announcement by the People's Bank of China came after days of turmoil that saw Chinese shares test 4-1/2-year lows on Tuesday before paring losses.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index reversed midday losses of 1.4 percent to end up 0.2 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.8 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.5 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.8 percent at 0047 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Casino owner Macau Legend Development Ltd relaunched on Wednesday its Hong Kong initial public offering, slashing the deal by more than half because of weaker-than-expected demand caused by volatile global markets.

* China State Construction Engineering Corp (CSCEC) , one of the world's largest construction firms, said on Tuesday that it had agreed to invest in a $1 billion resort project in Dubai - its first real estate investment in the Middle East.

* HSBC Holdings said on Tuesday that it was considering selling its majority stake in Dar Es Salaam Investment Bank, which has made it the main international lender in Iraq.

* Bank of China's Taipei branch will raise overnight rates for yuan deposits in July in a bid to lure more yuan funds from Hong Kong, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* Pakistan mobile operator Warid Telecom has been put up for sale by its Abu Dhabi owners and is likely to draw interest from China Mobile and Etisalat, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* China Minsheng Banking Corp said a Shibor hike had not caused liquidity disruption in the bank's interbank operations and there was no single case of default of resale assets. The bank said that its management is confident it can control credit risks despite China's slowing economy, and that its asset quality is within control with its second-quarter nonperforming loan ratio likely stable quarter-on-quarter.(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)