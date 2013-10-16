HONG KONG Oct 16 Hong Kong shares may start higher on Wednesday, helped by rising hopes of a deal from frantic talks in Washington to avert a debt default ahead of a Thursday deadline.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index finished up 0.5 percent at 23,336.5 points, its highest close since Sept. 23. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.9 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was flat, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.1 percent at 0105 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said it sees revenue from comparable stores up more than 12 percent in Jan-Sept, and was up more than 8 percent year on year in Q3.

* China's Wumart Stores Inc will acquire a bulk of CP Group's retail stores on the mainland and take a stake in CP Lotus, one of the Thai group's companies, in an all-stock deal worth $374 million, helping Wumart to grow its footprint in northern China.

* Chongqing Iron & Steel Co Ltd said its net loss will increase by 83.1 million yuan to 629.7 million yuan in 2014.

* Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd said it would place 327.5 million new H shares at HK$2.82 per H share, raising net proceeds of about HK$905.2 million.

* Anton Oilfield Services Group said Iraq, South America present opportunities for further development and its core business completed 439 jobs by well count in Q3, down from 478 jobs year ago.

* PCCW Ltd and Fantastic TV, an affiliate of i-CABLE Communications Ltd both obtained initial approvals for a free TV licence in Hong Kong, with Hong Kong Television Network Ltd missing out.

* Huaneng Power International Inc said its total power generation by power plants within China for the first three quarters on consolidated basis amounted to 233.953 billion kwh.