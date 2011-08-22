HONG KONG Aug 22 Hong Kong shares could edge down at Monday's open on the prospects of the United States slipping into recession, but losses could be contained by earnings-driven gains with several firms reporting first-half results this week.

Investors will be watching first-half earnings from several Chinese banks this week after Bank of Communications announced last week it was cutting dividends to preserve capital, raising fears banks could have to raise funds in the year ahead.

China Construction Bank , the world's No. 2 bank by market capitalisation, reported on Sunday a 31 percent rise in first-half earnings helped by strong growth in financial advisory services.

A former deputy head of the Chinese central bank said in remarks published on Monday that major Chinese banks will see capital shortfalls of 400 billion-500 billion yuan ($63 billion-$78 billion) in the next five years due to the enhanced requirements of the Basel III guidelines.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 3.1 percent to 19,399.9 points on Friday, with near-term support seen between its May 2010 low near 19,000 and 19,330, its close on Aug. 9.

Short-selling remained high on Friday at more than 13 percent of total turnover, suggesting that some market players were betting on further declines even after the 13.5 percent fall on the Hang Seng benchmark so far in August. For the three months ended on Thursday, short-selling accounted for 8.5 percent of average daily turnover.

Hong Kong has posted its biggest three-week decline since January 2009. If losses deepen this week, the benchmark could be poised for its worst monthly performance since October 2008, when it plunged 22 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average was trading down 0.3 percent at 8,695.3 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 1.6 percent at 1,717.5 points at 0045 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd posted a 380 percent gain in net profit for the first six months of this year, bolstered by surging revenue in the world's largest gaming destination.

* Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's biggest publicly traded brokerage, posted a 13 percent rise in first-half net profit as growth in its investment banking business offset a weak trading environment.

* Russian metals giant Norilsk Nickel said on Friday it would offer to buy back 15 percent of its stock from UC RUSAL in a new attempt to resolve a long-running shareholder dispute.

* Hong Kong-listed developer China Resources Land plans to acquire Chinese property projects worth HK$7.0 billion ($1.1 billion) from its parent company, it said on Friday.

* Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Ltd said its first half net profit jumped to 5.18 billion yuan from 2.72 billion yuan a year ago. It said with an increase in supply in the domestic coal market and stable but increasing demand, the supply-demand situation for coal would generally be in balance in the second half of 2011. For statement click here

* China Molybdenum Co Ltd said its net profit rose to 586.1 million yuan for the first half of 2011 from 418.5 million yuan in a year ago period, as production volume of its major products scheelite and molybdenum concentrates increased. For statement click here

* China Life Insurance Company Limited said it was considering a subordinated term debt issue and would submit a related proposal for board review as soon as possible. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St sinks for fourth straight week > Treasury yields edge up from 60-year lows > Dlr drops but respite in sight if economy dims > Brent up on dollar drop, but equities limit (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)