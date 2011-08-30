HONG KONG Aug 30 Hong Kong shares could open
higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains after strong
consumer spending data eased concerns about a possible U.S.
recession, and a merger between two Greek banks provided some
relief on the euro zone crisis.
But trading volume could stay low ahead of a slew of other
key U.S. economic data this week, including jobs data on Friday,
that could help investors make longer term investment decisions.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.4 percent at 19,865.1
points on Monday, boosted by earnings-driven gains in China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) even as overall
turnover slumped to a near seven-month low.
Chinese banks could continue to be in focus after Bank of
America Corp was reported to be selling about half its
stake in China Construction Bank for $8.3 billion, in
its latest effort to shed assets and boost capital.
A group of investors is buying 13.1 billion CCB shares from
Bank of America, with the deal expected to close in the third
quarter. The U.S. bank declined to name the investors but two
sources said Singapore state fund Temasek was among the
buyers.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was
trading up 1.4 percent at 8,972.7 points, while the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 1.0
percent at 1,847.3 points at 0050 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* Sino-Forest, once the biggest forestry company on the
Toronto Stock Exchange and the parent of Greenheart Group
, is running out of room to maneuver following fraud
allegations, a stock trade halt, the departure of its CEO and
further downgrades on its debt. For statement,
click here
* China Citic Bank Corp plans to issue
yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong to raise up to 30 billion
yuan ($4.7 billion) by 2013, the mid-sized lender said late on
Monday.
* Foxconn International Holdings , the world's top
contract cellphone maker, posted a narrower first-half net loss,
logging a third consecutive half-year loss because of a weak
product mix from key clients.
* Asia's top oil refiner, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) , said it would step up both domestic and
overseas upstream production and was optimistic about the
refining sector for the second half of the year.
* China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd said its
first half net profit rose 40.6 percent to 15.03 billion yuan
and it proposed an interim pre-tax dividend of 0.55 yuan for
every 10 A and H shares.
* Samsonite International S.A. , whose shares were
listed on June 16, said it recorded net sales of $743.8 million
for the first half of 2011, a 34.5 percent increase from a year
ago period. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 40.1 percent to $117.9
million but profit for the period fell by $11.5 million to $24.8
million due to non-recurring costs and charges linked to the
listing of its shares and the repayment of its former amended
senior credit facility. For statement click here
* China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd , which posted a
29.5 percent rise in first half profit to 2.28 billion yuan,
said it saw challenges that could hinder its development
including uncertainty about the global economy, inflation,
expectations of future interest rate increases in China, and
relatively high fuel costs. For statement click here
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)