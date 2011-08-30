HONG KONG Aug 30 Hong Kong shares could open higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains after strong consumer spending data eased concerns about a possible U.S. recession, and a merger between two Greek banks provided some relief on the euro zone crisis.

But trading volume could stay low ahead of a slew of other key U.S. economic data this week, including jobs data on Friday, that could help investors make longer term investment decisions.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.4 percent at 19,865.1 points on Monday, boosted by earnings-driven gains in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) even as overall turnover slumped to a near seven-month low.

Chinese banks could continue to be in focus after Bank of America Corp was reported to be selling about half its stake in China Construction Bank for $8.3 billion, in its latest effort to shed assets and boost capital.

A group of investors is buying 13.1 billion CCB shares from Bank of America, with the deal expected to close in the third quarter. The U.S. bank declined to name the investors but two sources said Singapore state fund Temasek was among the buyers.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 1.4 percent at 8,972.7 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 1.0 percent at 1,847.3 points at 0050 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Sino-Forest, once the biggest forestry company on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the parent of Greenheart Group , is running out of room to maneuver following fraud allegations, a stock trade halt, the departure of its CEO and further downgrades on its debt. For statement, click here

* China Citic Bank Corp plans to issue yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong to raise up to 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) by 2013, the mid-sized lender said late on Monday.

* Foxconn International Holdings , the world's top contract cellphone maker, posted a narrower first-half net loss, logging a third consecutive half-year loss because of a weak product mix from key clients.

* Asia's top oil refiner, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , said it would step up both domestic and overseas upstream production and was optimistic about the refining sector for the second half of the year.

* China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd said its first half net profit rose 40.6 percent to 15.03 billion yuan and it proposed an interim pre-tax dividend of 0.55 yuan for every 10 A and H shares.

* Samsonite International S.A. , whose shares were listed on June 16, said it recorded net sales of $743.8 million for the first half of 2011, a 34.5 percent increase from a year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 40.1 percent to $117.9 million but profit for the period fell by $11.5 million to $24.8 million due to non-recurring costs and charges linked to the listing of its shares and the repayment of its former amended senior credit facility. For statement click here

* China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd , which posted a 29.5 percent rise in first half profit to 2.28 billion yuan, said it saw challenges that could hinder its development including uncertainty about the global economy, inflation, expectations of future interest rate increases in China, and relatively high fuel costs. For statement click here

Market Summary > Wall St up 2 pct on Greek bank deal;trade thin > Dlr climbs vs yen and franc on US econ data > Bonds drop on stocks rally, upbeat spending > Oil rises on equities rally, limited Irene (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)