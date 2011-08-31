HONG KONG, Aug 31 Hong Kong shares could open lower on Wednesday, following a choppy Wall Street session, with the latest Federal Reserve minutes boosting hopes it will act again to boost the economy after weak consumer confidence data in the United States.

Month-end window dressing could also help keep volumes low as investors stay out of a weak market that has knocked almost 10 percent off the Hang Seng Index in August to date, its worst monthly performance since October 2008.

The Hang Seng benchmark ended up 1.7 percent at 20,204.2 points on Tuesday but turnover, apart from trade in China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) shares, stayed relatively thin.

Renewed concern about the largest economy in the world could hit cyclical stocks, particularly with exporters with a substantive exposure to the U.S. market such as Li & Fung .

Earnings could continue to drive the biggest price movements after weak earnings from several bigger Chinese names, which could spark concerns on slowing demand in the Chinese economy.

ZTE Corp , China's second-biggest phone and telecommunications-gear maker, suffered a 12.4 percent fall in first-half net profit, its first drop since 2007 as fierce competition ate into margins.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down 0.4 percent at 8,918.9 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.1 percent at 1,841.5 points at 0058 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* China Merchants Bank , a leading retail bank in China, said its net profit for the first half of 2011 rose 40.9 percent year on year to 18.6 billion yuan.

* Dongfeng Motor Group , China's second-largest automaker, reported a 10.2 percent fall in its first-half earnings as a market slowdown and parts shortage in tsunami-hit Japan dented sales of Dongfeng's partners, especially Honda Motor .

* Baoshan Iron & Steel , China's biggest listed steelmaker, posted a 37 percent fall in the first-half net profit, missing market expectations, hit by slowing demand for its products and rising costs.

* China Railway Group , China's largest construction company and builds railways, highways, ports and other big-ticket projects, said its first half profit fell 22.5 percent to 2.49 billion yuan.

* BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, plans to cut its sales force by about 70 percent, a Chinese website said on Tuesday, after the company reported a nearly 90 percent drop in first-half earnings.

* China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd , the country's top dairy product maker in which China private equity firm Hopu Investment Management owns a stake, on Tuesday posted a 27.6 percent rise in first-half net profit on solid sales growth, pledging to ensure product quality after a series of scandals tainted the industry's reputation.

* China Citic Bank Corp Ltd plans to sell up to $4.7 billion in offshore yuan-denominated bonds by 2013, indicating that issuers are lining up to sell debt in the territory after the authorities unveiled fresh reforms this month.

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St gains as Fed mins boost stimulus bets > Treasuries gain; data fuel stimulus hopes > Euro slides; factors stoke risk aversion > Libya sees oil o/p at pre-war levels in 15 mos (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)