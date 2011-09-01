HONG KONG, Sept 1 Hong Kong shares could edge higher at Thursday's open, starting September on a modest note following gains in Europe and the United States with investors eyeing a key Chinese factory survey later in the morning.

China's official purchasing managers' index for August is likely to have increased marginally in August from a 28-month low in July, with any upside surprise likely boosting sectors that are more sensitive to the economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose for the third straight session on Wednesday, finishing up 1.6 percent at 20.534.9 points to close out its worst month since the 2008 financial crisis.

Some market watchers remain unconvinced that the rally will be sustained, with analysts only beginning to alter their earnings outlooks. Some strategists also said they need a clearer global outlook before concluding that markets have hit bottom.

China Construction Bank Corp could continue to come under focus after it said on Wednesday that about a third of the stake, or 4.93 billion shares, that Bank of America Corp sold on Monday went to overseas funds. The remaining two-thirds, or 8.15 billion shares, were sold to institutional investors, CCB said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 1.0 percent at 9,047.0 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 1.7 percent at 1,911.7 points at 0048 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Baoshan Iron & Steel , China's biggest listed steelmaker, expects significant profit growth next year due to higher demand, a company executive said on Wednesday.

* Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd posted an 84 percent jump in underlying profit for the first half of this year on surging demand from cash-rich mainland Chinese gamblers, sending its shares up as much as 6 percent.

* China National Materials Co Ltd (Sinoma) said on Wednesday it is in talks in Europe and the United States for acquisitions at 1-10 billion yuan ($154 million-$1.5 billion) each after it posted a 71 percent rise in first-half earnings.

* Sino-Forest , the parent of Greenheart Group , is facing accusations in a proposed class-action suit that go beyond fraud allegations that have triggered investigations, its CEO's resignation and its removal from Toronto's main stock index.

* HSBC Holdings PLC sold its 8.1 percent stake in e-Commerce firm Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited, to TAL Apparel for about $10 million.

* China Shenhua Energy Company Limited said the The No. 2 unit and the desulphurization and denitrification system of phase I project of Shenhua Guohua Mengjin Power Generation Co Ltd have recently been put into commercial operation upon completion of a 168-hour pilot run. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY * Wall St ends worst month in yr on upbeat note * Bonds fall but set for best mth since late '08 * Swiss franc up, govt to 'live with' strength * Brent crude gains on US gasoline drawdown