HONG KONG, Nov 23 Hong Kong shares are poised to open weaker on Wednesday, with lower-than-expected U.S. growth data compounding risk aversion on Europe's debt debacle and turnover likely to stay low ahead of holidays in major overseas markets this week.

HSBC's China flash purchasing manager's index (PMI) for November is due at about 0230 GMT, and could support Chinese stocks, particularly those seen more sensitive to economic growth.

The Hang Seng Index snapped a five-day losing streak on Tuesday, closing up 0.1 percent at 18,251.6 points. A bout of short covering in the late afternoon helped the index finish above its 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Oct. 4 lows to Oct. 28 highs, at about 18,208 points.

The benchmark could test for a third day the Oct. 21 high at about 18,082, the lower end of a chart gap that formed between that level and the low of Oct. 24 at about 18,435.

Exporters with a high exposure to the American markets, such as Li & Fung, could see some support. Despite disappointing U.S. growth data, still-firm consumer spending and the first drop in businesses inventories in nearly two years set the stage for a stronger performance in the final months of the year.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 1.1 percent at 1,807.1 points at 0050 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* PCCW Ltd's HKT Trust has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$4.53 per unit, the bottom of an indicative range, putting it on course to raise about $1.2 billion. The units are expected to commence trading on November 29.

* Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it has recorded flat growth in the value of orders for delivery in the second quarter of 2012, while order value for the first half grew at a low single-digit percentage year on year.

* China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited will produce more than 20 million tonnes of coal from its Australia assets in 2011 after the company signed two M&A deals in Australia earlier this year, Zhang Minglin, vice general manager of parent Yankuang Group, said on Tuesday.

* AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No.3 insurer, said on Tuesday it was investing 10.5 billion baht ($337 million) in Thailand through two large-scale real estate projects.

* Property group New World Development Co Ltd said on Tuesday that Hong Kong home prices could fall 8 to 10 percent over a short period, calling it a reasonable drop given that the government has continued to bring new land supply to the market.

* China Gas Holdings Ltd said it expected to record a significant increase in profit for the six months ended in September from a year ago thanks to an improvement in natural gas and LPG businesses operations and reduced non-operating expenses. For statement click here

