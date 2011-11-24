HONG KONG Nov 24 Hong Kong shares are
likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses
with turnover staying weak as the euro zone debt crisis lingers
unabated, but losses are seen capped by support levels on the
charts.
Disappointing economic data from the United States and China
this week renewed fears that Europe's dithering leaders could
stall the global economic recovery, impacting cyclical sectors
the most as investors cut risk.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.1 percent at
17,864.4 points on Wednesday, with support on the charts seen at
its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Oct. 4
lows to Oct. 28 highs, at about 17,747 points.
HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank, could
play a big role in limiting losses on the Hang Seng Index with
its more than 15 percent weightage on the benchmark.
Europe's lingering debt crisis sunk HSBC's Hong Kong listing
26 percent in November after it hit a peak at the end of last
month. It is now near its Oct. 4 lows at HK$56.35, also the
lowest since May 2009.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was
trading down 1.9 percent at 8,160.6, while the Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.3 percent
at 1,777.5 points at 0053 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), a subsidiary of
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, is forming a
partnership with Bank of China to help the
Japanese lender's clients raise capital and make payments in
yuan, business daily Nikkei said.
* Chinese group Minmetals Resources has extended
its $1.3 billion takeover offer for Africa-focused Anvil Mining
to Dec. 9, to allow more time to resolve a dispute over
contracts with Congo which threatens to scupper the whole deal.
* CNOOC Ltd, China's largest offshore oil firm,
said on Wednesday it had appointed Li Fanrong as its new chief
executive officer, replacing Yang Hua, more than a year after he
took the helm of the state-run oil major.
* China's top private conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
has acquired $10.35 million worth of shares in Chinese
digital advertising firm Focus Media Holding Ltd
, which has been accused by Muddy Waters of overstating
its assets.
* Vale S.A. said Standard & Poors has upgraded
its credit risk to A- from BBB+. For statement click here
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St falls for 6th day; German bunds spark fear
> Euro weak after German debt auction weighs on sentiment
> Euro zone worries push yields to 7-week lows
> Gold falls on weak China data, lower US stocks
> Oil slides nearly 2 pct on global economic woes
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)