HONG KONG Nov 24 Hong Kong shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses with turnover staying weak as the euro zone debt crisis lingers unabated, but losses are seen capped by support levels on the charts.

Disappointing economic data from the United States and China this week renewed fears that Europe's dithering leaders could stall the global economic recovery, impacting cyclical sectors the most as investors cut risk.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.1 percent at 17,864.4 points on Wednesday, with support on the charts seen at its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Oct. 4 lows to Oct. 28 highs, at about 17,747 points.

HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank, could play a big role in limiting losses on the Hang Seng Index with its more than 15 percent weightage on the benchmark.

Europe's lingering debt crisis sunk HSBC's Hong Kong listing 26 percent in November after it hit a peak at the end of last month. It is now near its Oct. 4 lows at HK$56.35, also the lowest since May 2009.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down 1.9 percent at 8,160.6, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.3 percent at 1,777.5 points at 0053 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, is forming a partnership with Bank of China to help the Japanese lender's clients raise capital and make payments in yuan, business daily Nikkei said.

* Chinese group Minmetals Resources has extended its $1.3 billion takeover offer for Africa-focused Anvil Mining to Dec. 9, to allow more time to resolve a dispute over contracts with Congo which threatens to scupper the whole deal.

* CNOOC Ltd, China's largest offshore oil firm, said on Wednesday it had appointed Li Fanrong as its new chief executive officer, replacing Yang Hua, more than a year after he took the helm of the state-run oil major.

* China's top private conglomerate Fosun International Ltd has acquired $10.35 million worth of shares in Chinese digital advertising firm Focus Media Holding Ltd , which has been accused by Muddy Waters of overstating its assets.

* Vale S.A. said Standard & Poors has upgraded its credit risk to A- from BBB+. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St falls for 6th day; German bunds spark fear > Euro weak after German debt auction weighs on sentiment > Euro zone worries push yields to 7-week lows > Gold falls on weak China data, lower US stocks > Oil slides nearly 2 pct on global economic woes (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)