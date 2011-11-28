HONG KONG, Nov 28 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Monday, lifting the benchmark Hang Seng Index from technically oversold conditions, spurred by hopes that Europe will activate a bail-out fund that could relieve funding pressures in the region.

The Hang Seng Index is down almost 11 percent in November to date. It had rebounded 12.9 percent in October after slumping 14.3 percent in September, when it also hit its lowest relative strength index (RSI) value.

On Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.4 percent at 17,689.5 points, slumping to its fourth-straight weekly loss and failing to hold at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Oct 4 to Oct 28.

That is now seen as near-term resistance, while support is next seen between 17,179 and 17,505, a gap that formed between Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

Short selling declined for a fifth straight session on Friday, accounting for 7.6 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse. It averaged about 9.4 percent of daily turnover last week.

In a note to clients on Monday, analysts at Haitong International Securities said they were overweight on the Chinese cement sector on macro conditions, earnings growth and attractive valuations.

Haitong analysts believe increasing urbanisation and large scale investment in rural construction can fully offset sluggish demand from the property developers in the mainland.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 1.7 percent at 8,300.8 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.5 percent at 1,803.9 points at 0052 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Standard Chartered wants to almost double its Singapore revenue to $3 billion over the next three years as it remains bullish on the Asian growth story, its Singapore chief said in remarks published on Saturday.

* Mobile operator Hutchison 3G is offering 1.4 billion euros ($1.87 billion)to buy larger rival Orange Austria, newspapers reported on Friday.

* Brazil's Vale , the world's second largest mining company, plans to invest about $19 billion in 2012, a sharp decline from the $24 billion planned for 2011, a local newspaper website said late on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

* HKT Trust and HKT Ltd, a spinoff of PCCW Ltd , said its retail public offering portion of its Hong Kong initial public offering was undersubscribed while the international portion was moderately oversubscribed.

* Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF), a Thai agricultural giant, has agreed to acquire 74.2 percent of CP Pokphand Co Ltd (CPP), its Hong Kong-listed affiliate, in a deal potentially worth more than $2 billion.

* S&P has lowered Chaoda's rating to 'B-', viewing liquidity as weak and possibly insufficient if a convertible bond becomes payable.

* China Rongsheng delivered on Friday the first of 12 mega bulk carriers to mining giant Vale SA, which the Brazilian firm has indicated could be the first such ship to carry iron ore to the world's largest steelmaker.

* Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said it would raise stakes in five key operating subsidiaries to 99 percent from 91 percent for 817 million yuan, as it aims to further improve profitability. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St suffers worst week in 2 months on Europe woes > Euro loses vs dollar for 4th straight week > Bond prices fall in profit-taking from recent gains > Gold posts second weekly loss, technicals weak > Brent oil falls on euro zone debt woes (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)