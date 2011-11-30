HONG KONG, Nov 30 Hong Kong shares are seen weaker at Wednesday's open, with investors looking to take profit after two straight daily gains that lifted the Hang Seng Index off oversold levels on the charts.

The benchmark is poised to end the month down. It gained 13 percent in October after slumping 21.5 percent in the third quarter, its worst three-month showing in a decade mainly on fears of an economic hard landing in China.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 1.2 percent at 18,256.2 points, as investors sought the relative safety of companies selling to Chinese consumers at a time of heightened global risk aversion.

Short-selling interest on the Hong Kong bourse spiked for the first time in eight sessions, accounting for nearly 9 percent of total turnover on Tuesday, pointing to lingering negative sentiment.

HSBC Holdings Plc, the single largest weight on the Hang Seng benchmark, could come into focus after Europe's largest bank was among 15 big banking names that saw credit ratings cut by Standard & Poor's as a result of a sweeping overhaul of its ratings criteria.

Separately, S&P said it had lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based real estate developer Franshion Properties (China) Ltd. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down 0.9 percent at 8,404.9 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 1,854 points at 0057 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Italian fashion house Prada on Tuesday sounded a confident note about profit for the rest of the year while acknowledging even its wealthy customers might feel the pinch from economic downturn.

* Jiang Chaoliang, a likely candidate to take over as chairman of Agricultural Bank of China , was nominated to the bank's board as an executive director, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday.

* Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. (CIC) and private equity firm Blackstone Group have invested in a joint venture with mainland property developer Greentown China , a source close to the deal said.

* China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC Group), the parent of Hong Kong-listed offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd, will build the country's first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving and storage facility off the northern city of Tianjin, state media and industry officials said.

* Greek jewellery retailer Folli Follie Group on Tuesday reported a 27.4 percent rise in nine-month profit after a merger with two Greek retail chains last year brightened prospects amid a severe recession. Earlier this year, China's top conglomerate Fosun bought a 13.4 percent stake in Folli, hoping for synergies with the Greek retailer in the Asian country.

* CST Mining Group Ltd said a proposed disposal of its interest in the Mina Justa Project to Glencore International AG had been terminated. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St up for 2nd day on brighter consumer outlook > Euro up 2nd day on debt crisis hopes in cautious trade > Prices sag on U.S. optimism; Europe fears remain > Gold rises with equities again, open interest down > Oil rises on U.S. consumer data, Iran-UK row (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)