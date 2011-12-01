HONG KONG Dec 1 Hong Kong shares were set to bounce on Thursday after Beijing cut the reserve requirement ratio for its commercial lenders for the first time in three years late on Wednesday, signalling a policy shift.

The move by the People's Bank of China, seen by some market watchers as a sign of long-awaited policy easing, was followed by a co-ordinated effort by global central banks to ease dollar-funding costs.

Overnight developments came ahead of Chinese manufacturing data for November later on Thursday, with investors edgy after preliminary indications last week showed that industrial activity in Asia's largest economy shrank the most since early 2009.

Gains in Hong Kong are likely to be led by Chinese shares as the 50 basis point cut to banks' reserve requirements brings investors back into the market.

"The move signals a shift of policy focus from anti-inflation to growth stability - growth has slowed this year due to external weakness, rising costs and domestic tightening," Citigroup analysts said in a note.

Global markets rallied overnight with major U.S. markets rising over 4 percent on healthier volumes, although part of increased turnover was down to adjustments in portfolios to reflect the rebalancing of MSCI indexes.

Hong Kong developers could come under some pressure after Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Bank of East Asia lifted mortgage rates for the sixth time this year.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.5 percent at 17,689.4, losing 9.4 percent for the month of November after comments by a Chinese central bank adviser dashed hopes of monetary policy easing soon.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 2.2 percent at 8,620.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 3.5 percent at 1,912.2 points at 0055 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* AT&T Inc and China Telecom Corp Ltd have agreed to expand their relationship in China and the United States and will look into supporting each other in other regions.

* Glencore is in talks with Spanish refiner Cepsa on a tie-up of oil operations that would be a first major step towards transforming the commodity trader's energy division into a vertically integrated oil company, industry sources said.

* Nexen Inc announced a joint venture with China's top offshore oil company, CNOOC Ltd, in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, a day after the Canadian oil company sold a 40 percent stake in some of its gas assets in British Columbia.

* Hong Kong handbag maker Sitoy Group could raise up to $94.6 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday. Italian fashion house Prada is buying nearly a fifth of the IPO, IFR reported earlier this month .

* Property firm Hysan Development Co expects an 8 to 9 percent rise in commercial rents in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay district, where its portfolio is concentrated, bucking a decline in Central, the most expensive part of the territory to rent office space.

* A Brazilian court upheld a ruling requiring mining company Vale to pay 25 billion reais ($14 billion) in back taxes on overseas profits, raising the risk of double taxation on Brazilian companies' foreign earnings.

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St rallies on central banks' help for Europe > Central bank move knocks down U.S. dollar > Prices fall as central banks boost sentiment > Gold rises nearly 2 pct on cenbank move, China > Brent down as US stocks, Libya output up (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)