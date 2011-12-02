HONG KONG, Dec 2 Hong Kong shares could start flat to marginally stronger on Friday, poised for their first weekly gain in five, with investors seen cautious ahead of fresh U.S. jobs data later in the day.

The market is also seen supported by the new president of the European Central Bank signalling on Thursday that the bank was ready to act more aggressively to fight Europe's debt crisis if political leaders agree next week on much tighter budget controls in the 17-nation euro zone.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 5.6 percent at 19,002.3 in robust volume on Thursday after Beijing signalled a policy shift late on Wednesday by cutting the reserve requirement ratio for commercial lenders for the first time in three years.

Short-selling declined for a second straight session on Thursday, accounting for 8.3 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse, according to exchange data.

Despite strong gains on Thursday, shorting in some Chinese property stocks stayed higher than the broader market. For China Overseas Land & Investments Ltd, short-selling accounted for 24 percent of turnover despite gaining 13.2 percent.

In a note on Friday, a Samsung Securities property analyst said Beijing's mindset had shifted from viewing the property sector as the source of all domestic problems to a sector that it needs to protect against downside.

"We expect the central government to retain a close eye on property prices in 2012, price decreases will likely be confined to the 10 percent to 15 percent range, in our view," wrote Lee Wee-Liat, Samsung's regional head of property in the same note.

Lee recommended investors buy developers with solid fundamentals that are oversold and at a trough of the valuation cycle, including Evergrande Group Ltd, Country Garden Holdings Ltd and Longfor Properties Co Ltd

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 0.2 percent at 8,612.6 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up practically flat at 1,916.1 points at 0056 GMT.

Hot stocks

* Agricultural Bank of China Ltd said Agricultural Bank of China (UK) Ltd and the Seoul Branch of the bank had been granted business licenses by the regulatory authorities in their respective jurisdictions. For statement click here

* Tough regulations will curb Standard Chartered Plc's profitability in the next two or three years but should help pave the way for "remarkable" medium-term growth as European rivals retreat from Asia, its finance boss told Reuters.

* Baosteel Group Corp, parent of China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd, was the seller in a $267 million sale of China Construction Bank Corp shares earlier this week, two sources with direct knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on Thursday.

* Sands China Ltd, Wynn Macau Ltd and MGM China Holdings Ltd are expected to be in focus after Macau, the world's largest gambling destination, posted a 32.9 percent rise in November gaming revenue to 23 billion patacas ($2.9 billion), buoyed by a rising tide of Chinese gamblers, despite deep-set global economic uncertainties.

* A shareholder is selling 50 million shares of Belle International Holdings Ltd at a range of HK$14.30-14.60 per share, or a 4.1 to 6 percent discount to the previous close, for about $93 million. Morgan Stanley is the sole bookrunner of the deal, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

* CSR Corp Ltd said it had entered into several major contracts with parties including Ministry of Railways, China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, China Railway Container Co, Mongolian People's Republic and UAE Union Railway Co, with an aggregate value of about 5.87 billion yuan. For statement click here

* Huadian Power International Corp Ltd said the weighted average on-grid tariff of the units under the company would be adjusted upward by about 2.68 yuan/KWH, in a bid to alleviate the impact of coal price increases on the cost of power generation, and the adjusted tariff would come into effect on December 1. For statement click here (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)