HONG KONG, Dec 2 Hong Kong shares could
start flat to marginally stronger on Friday, poised for their
first weekly gain in five, with investors seen cautious ahead of
fresh U.S. jobs data later in the day.
The market is also seen supported by the new president of
the European Central Bank signalling on Thursday that the bank
was ready to act more aggressively to fight Europe's debt crisis
if political leaders agree next week on much tighter budget
controls in the 17-nation euro zone.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 5.6 percent at 19,002.3
in robust volume on Thursday after Beijing signalled a policy
shift late on Wednesday by cutting the reserve requirement ratio
for commercial lenders for the first time in three years.
Short-selling declined for a second straight session on
Thursday, accounting for 8.3 percent of total turnover on the
Hong Kong bourse, according to exchange data.
Despite strong gains on Thursday, shorting in some Chinese
property stocks stayed higher than the broader market. For China
Overseas Land & Investments Ltd, short-selling
accounted for 24 percent of turnover despite gaining 13.2
percent.
In a note on Friday, a Samsung Securities property analyst
said Beijing's mindset had shifted from viewing the property
sector as the source of all domestic problems to a sector that
it needs to protect against downside.
"We expect the central government to retain a close eye on
property prices in 2012, price decreases will likely be confined
to the 10 percent to 15 percent range, in our view," wrote Lee
Wee-Liat, Samsung's regional head of property in the same note.
Lee recommended investors buy developers with solid
fundamentals that are oversold and at a trough of the valuation
cycle, including Evergrande Group Ltd, Country Garden
Holdings Ltd and Longfor Properties Co Ltd
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was
trading up 0.2 percent at 8,612.6 points, while the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up practically
flat at 1,916.1 points at 0056 GMT.
Hot stocks
* Agricultural Bank of China Ltd said Agricultural
Bank of China (UK) Ltd and the Seoul Branch of the bank had been
granted business licenses by the regulatory authorities in their
respective jurisdictions. For statement click here
* Tough regulations will curb Standard Chartered Plc's
profitability in the next two or three years
but should help pave the way for "remarkable" medium-term growth
as European rivals retreat from Asia, its finance boss told
Reuters.
* Baosteel Group Corp, parent of China's Baoshan Iron &
Steel Co Ltd, was the seller in a $267 million sale
of China Construction Bank Corp shares earlier this
week, two sources with direct knowledge of the transaction told
Reuters on Thursday.
* Sands China Ltd, Wynn Macau Ltd and
MGM China Holdings Ltd are expected to be in focus
after Macau, the world's largest gambling destination, posted a
32.9 percent rise in November gaming revenue to 23 billion
patacas ($2.9 billion), buoyed by a rising tide of Chinese
gamblers, despite deep-set global economic uncertainties.
* A shareholder is selling 50 million shares of Belle
International Holdings Ltd at a range of
HK$14.30-14.60 per share, or a 4.1 to 6 percent discount to the
previous close, for about $93 million. Morgan Stanley is the
sole bookrunner of the deal, according to a term sheet obtained
by Reuters.
* CSR Corp Ltd said it had entered into several
major contracts with parties including Ministry of Railways,
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, China Railway Container Co,
Mongolian People's Republic and UAE Union Railway Co, with an
aggregate value of about 5.87 billion yuan. For statement click
here
* Huadian Power International Corp Ltd said the
weighted average on-grid tariff of the units under the company
would be adjusted upward by about 2.68 yuan/KWH, in a bid to
alleviate the impact of coal price increases on the cost of
power generation, and the adjusted tariff would come into effect
on December 1. For statement click here
