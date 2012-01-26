HONG KONG, Jan 26 Hong Kong shares were
set to start the Year of the Dragon slightly higher on Thursday
after a three-day Lunar New Year holiday, partly supported by
the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates low
longer than expected.
The Fed said it was ready to offer the U.S. economy
additional stimulus, announcing it would likely keep interest
rates near zero until at least late 2014, while also adopting an
explicit inflation target for the first time.
Apple Inc's stellar quarterly earnings, posted on
Tuesday, could offer support for shares of its
suppliers, such as Foxconn International Holdings Ltd
and AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.
Financial markets in mainland China are shut for the week.
On Friday, the Hang Seng Index rounded off a strong
final fortnight of the Year of the Rabbit, closing up 0.8
percent at 20,110.4 points, ending above 20,000 for the first
time since Oct. 28 last year.
Short selling accounted for 8.7 percent of Friday's total
turnover on the main board in Hong Kong, averaging about 8.4
percent last week.
Chinese steel companies could come under pressure with
weaker profits expected for the quarter ending in December and
slowing demand casting a pall over the outlook for coming
quarters.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was flat
at 8,883.2 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) was flat at 1,951.4 points at 0037 GMT.
HOT STOCKS:
* China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) has signed a
20-year binding agreement with Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) to
increase annual liquefied natural gas purchases from 4.3 million
tonnes to 7.6 million tonnes, starting in 2016.
* ZTE Corp , China's second-largest
telecommunications equipment maker, has signed a royalty-bearing
license deal for some Ericsson patents, the Swedish
company said on Friday.
* China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.3
percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers
to 975.7 million in December, data from the country's three
telecom operators showed. China Mobile, China Unicom
and China Telecom could come into
focus.
* U.S energy giant ConocoPhillips and China National
Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) said they reached a settlement with
the Chinese government with regards to the oil spill at China's
Bohai Bay and will pay about $160 million as
compensation.
* China's Comtec Solar said on Wednesday it would
pay private equity firm TPG Capital 491 million yuan
($77 million) to repurchase its convertible bonds as the solar
firm looks to reduce its debt levels.
* C.P Pokphand Co Ltd is expected to account for
the bulk of growth for its parent company, Thailand's Charoen
Pokphand Foods Pcl, Charoen's president told reporters
on Jan. 24.
MARKET SUMMARY
> Fed, Apple reignite buying on Wall Street
> Dollar falls as Fed extends low-rate pledge
> Treasuries rise after Fed vows low rates through 2014
> Gold surges 2.5 pct, above $1,700 after Fed
> Oil up as Fed vows to extend low rate policy
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)