HONG KONG Jan 30 Hong Kong shares were poised to start the week lower on Monday as a six-session rally that has lifted Hang Seng Index more than 11 percent runs out of steam, with investors cautious ahead of a possible debt deal that is crucial to Greece avoiding default.

On Friday, both the Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong closed up 0.3 percent, extending their respective winning streaks to a sixth session.

The Hang Seng Index finished at the middle of its trading range after failing to breach chart resistance at about 20,604, its 200-day moving average.

The next upside target is seen at 20,975-21,017, the highs reached in September and August last year, respectively.

Market watchers said that while they see some more room to go in this rally, it could be capped at the 21,017 level, which is also the bottom of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.

Short-selling accounted for 7.9 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse on Friday.

Shares of Hong Kong property developers and banks could come into focus after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) reported new mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$8.9 billion ($1.15 billion) in December, down 15.8 percent from a month earlier.

Data further suggested 1,465 cases of residential mortgage loans in negative equity as of the end of 2011, down 11.4 percent from 1,653 cases at the end of September.

Chinese banks could see some strength after Shenzhen Development Bank forecast on Monday a 60 to 70 percent jump in its earnings in 2011 from 2010 helped by growth in assets, improved interest rate margins and cost control.

Stocks could also draw support from comments by China's Premier Wen Jiabao that government debt is at a safe level and the government will ensure funding for key projects and avoid applying the brakes in a way that could increase systemic risks.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 8,812.8 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.8 percent at 1,949.9 points at 0045 GMT.

HOT STOCKS:

* Russia's UC RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer, said it could cut output by 6 percent in the next 18 months, confirming comments by its chief executive reported in the media on Friday.

* Uganda said on Friday the proposed sale of stakes by UK-based explorer Tullow Oil in its fields in the east African country to France's Total and China's CNOOC had been delayed by disagreements over protective clauses.

* New rules to ensure no insurance company is too big to fail must guard any against any potential "regulatory arbitrage" between insurers and banks, a top industry supervisor told Reuters on Friday. The world's biggest insurers by market capital include China Life Insurance Company .

* Wheelock & Co Ltd said on Friday that it had appointed Stewart Leung Chi-kin as chairman of subsidiary Wheelock Properties Ltd and as a vice-chairman and board member of the parent company.

* Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said trial production of a copper smelting project in Longyan had been suspended after three workers were reported dead in an industrial accident. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY: > Wall St cuts losses on late buying, more gains seen > Perky euro clings to Greece hopes, summit eyed > Treasuries gain on Europe worries, U.S. growth outlook > Gold rises for third day after soft U.S. GDP data > Brent up on Iran; refinery work lifts U.S. gasoline (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)