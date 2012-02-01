HONG KONG, Feb 1 Hong Kong shares could
start February flat or mildly weaker on Wednesday, with all eyes
focused on China manufacturing data for January scheduled to be
released shortly after markets open.
Beijing is scheduled to report that China's factories made a
sluggish start to 2012, with a Reuters poll suggesting the
official purchasing managers' index (PMI) will come in at 49.5,
below the 50 level demarcating expansion from contraction, after
a slight upturn in December.
A worse-than-expected reading could further fan fears of
sagging global growth, weighing on growth-sensitive sectors,
after U.S. home prices and business activity in the U.S. Midwest
missed expectations and consumer confidence fell
unexpectedly.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 1.1 percent
at 20,390.5 points, closing off its best January since 1996. The
China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in
Hong Kong gained 1.4 percent.
Traders said long investors that had sustained the 10.6
percent January rally were largely absent from the market on
Tuesday, suggesting a pull back from January highs in the near
term.
The Hang Seng Index has traded in a 440-point range in the
last four sessions, with its 200-day moving average, currently
seen at about 20,586, providing strong resistance.
Near-term chart support for the Hang Seng Index is seen at
about the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from
Jan 9 troughs to the peak on Jan 27, at about 20,054 points.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down
0.1 percent at 8,798 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,956.5 points
at 0043 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* China banned a giant new class of ship from its ports on
Tuesday, a move that checks efforts by mining giant Vale SA
to cut the cost of shipping iron ore to its
largest market and risks straining trade relations with Brazil.
* Vale said its underground nickel mines in the Sudbury
Basin in Canada temporarily stopped operations after an accident
which caused a fatality last Sunday. For statement click here
* Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd said it had
received approval from the China Securities Regulatory
Commission for the merger of GAC Changfeng Motor Co Ltd by
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd by way of an initial public
offering. For statement click here
* Hunan Nonferrous Metals Corp Ltd said its
Shanghai-listed Zhuzhou Smelter Group Co Ltd
expected a net loss of 590 million yuan for the year ended in
December 2011 as costs for electricity and coal rose. For
statement click here
* Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said it had entered
into a contract to sell 7.72 million tonnes of thermal coal in
Shandong province in 2012, a 14.2 percent decline compared to
the previous year. The average base price including tax for the
contract is 589.09 yuan per tonne, up 3.1 percent from 2011. For
statement click here
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall Street ends strong January on flat note
> Euro surrenders gains; yen climbs to 3-month high
> Bonds gain on month-end buys, fading Europe hopes
> Gold posts biggest monthly gain since August
> Brent edges up, but U.S. data curbs surge
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)