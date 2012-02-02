HONG KONG, Feb 2 Hong Kong shares are poised to open higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains on better than expected manufacturing data, with smaller Chinese banks in focus after Beijing moved to lower reserve requirements for that sector.

The move, part of measures announced late on Wednesday by China's State Council, is designed to ease funding issues for small businesses and is likely to strengthen mainland Chinese markets, which could in turn support shares of mainland companies listed in Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, the China Enterprises Index closed down 0.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.3 percent at 20,333.37, staying within the 440-point range it has traded in for the last five sessions after meeting resistance at its 200-day moving average at about 20,547.8.

Short selling accounted for 9.2 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong main board. Despite strong gains earlier in the week, short interest accounted for 31.6 percent of Tencent Holdings' turnover on Wednesday, and has not dipped below 11.4 percent since Jan 6.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 8,882.1 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.8 percent at 1,993.6 points at 0042 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Chinese property developers could come under pressure after average home prices in 100 Chinese cities fell 0.18 percent in January from December, marking the fifth consecutive monthly decline as Beijing continued its efforts to curb housing prices, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

* Chinese solar stocks could come into focus after Beijing lowered government subsidies for demand-side solar power projects in 2012 from a year earlier as the construction costs for solar power systems has declined, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

* Gambling revenue in Macau, the world's largest gambling destination, jumped 34.8 percent in January to 25 billion patacas ($3.13 billion), government figures showed on Wednesday, boosted by a record flow of Chinese visitors during the Lunar New Year holiday.

* Sinopec Group, parent of top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp , has begun operating a 20 million-barrel crude oil reserve base in northern China, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

* Esprit Holdings Ltd is in the process of closing its stores in North America and may eventually close all its outlets there if the Europe-focused fashion group fails to find a partner to take care of the business.

* A unit of the Swire group of companies, a Hong Kong conglomerate with interests ranging from properties to airlines including Hang Seng Index component Swire Pacific, is among bidders for electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia Ltd, two sources close to the matter said, an asset that could fetch close to $400 million.

* Brazil's Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, said on Wednesday its schedule for the delivery of 29 new very large ore carriers under construction has not changed since the ban of the vessels in Chinese ports.

* Aluminium prices are expected to rise up to 10 percent from current values by the end of the second quarter, as output cuts take effect, a senior executive at Rusal, the world's largest producer of the metal, said on Wednesday.

MARKET SUMMARY: > Wall St starts February strong on factory data, Greece > Euro gains on Greek deal hopes; yen loses footing > Prices fall as risk sentiment improves > Gold rises on economic optimism, eyes pullback > Brent crude up as China, Iran outweigh US stockbuild (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)