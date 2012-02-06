HONG KONG, Feb 6 Hong Kong shares are set to start the week higher on Monday with growth-sensitive sectors likely to lead gains, tracking a Wall Street rally on Friday after U.S. jobs data bettered expectations.

Chinese banks could see some support after Central Huijin Investment, state parent of China's "Big Four" banks, confirmed a mainland media report last week that it planned to lower their dividend payouts to help boost their money supply.

In a statement on its website late on Friday, Huijin said dividends for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , China Construction Bank (CCB) and Bank of China would be cut by five percentage points.

Dividends for Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) will remain unchanged at 35 percent.

Strength in mainland markets will further buttress gains ahead of January inflation and trade data Beijing is expected to post later this week.

The Shanghai Composite Index broke stiff technical resistance at 2,300-2,320 to close at 2,330.4 on Friday. A move above 2,360 could signal further strength.

On Friday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.1 percent at 20,757, its highest close since Aug 5. The China Enterprises Index rose 0.2 percent. Both benchmarks posted their fifth weekly gains.

The next upside target for the Hang Seng Index is seen at 20,975-21,017, the highs reached in September and August, respectively. In addition, 21,017 is the bottom of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.

Last week's gains were accompanied by increased short selling interest, which averaged about 8.9 percent of total turnover in Hong Kong. On Friday, short interest stood at 9.2 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 8,937.3 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 1,984.9 points at 0043 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, unit of Hutchison Whampoa , will buy Orange Austria from France Telecom and a private equity fund in a deal valued at 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) including debt, expanding the corporate footprint in Europe of one of Asia's richest men.

* An $80 billion marriage of commodities trader Glencore and miner Xstrata could lead to a new round of takeovers in iron ore, creating a goliath eager to muscle its way onto one of mining's richest and most closely guarded sectors.

* China Gas Holdings Ltd said on Friday nearly a fifth of its about 20,000 employees oppose a $2.2 billion unsolicited takeover offer from rival ENN Energy and state giant Sinopec Corp.

* Refineries run by China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) are still operating at a loss even though the top Chinese oil company by sales raised ex-factory fuel prices and extended other incentives this year, refinery officials said on Friday.

* China Vanke, the country's largest developer by sales, said on Friday its sales stood at 12.2 billion yuan ($1.94 billion) in January, a fall of 39 percent from a year earlier, as Chinese developers began the year on a sour note. Guangzhou R&F Properties, another major mainland developer, said on Friday that January sales fell more than half compared with last year.

* Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co Ltd said it expected to see a significant decrease in 2011 results due to falling prices of nickel cathode amid the European debt crisis and slow global economic recovery, and rising production costs. For statement click here

* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd said it would buy a 100 percent stake in Jiangsu-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Changzhou Kony Pharma Co Ltd in a deal valued at 300 million yuan, a move to strengthen its manufacturing of special active pharmaceutical ingredients and enrich its product portfolio. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY: > Nasdaq vaults to 11-year high on surge in U.S. jobs > Euro softends as Greek deadline looms > Treasuries sell off as jobs report cuts bets on stimulus > Gold falls on U.S. jobs, posts weekly loss > Oil up sharply on U.S. jobs surge, Iran (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)