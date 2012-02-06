HONG KONG, Feb 6 Hong Kong shares are set
to start the week higher on Monday with growth-sensitive sectors
likely to lead gains, tracking a Wall Street rally on Friday
after U.S. jobs data bettered expectations.
Chinese banks could see some support after Central Huijin
Investment, state parent of China's "Big Four" banks, confirmed
a mainland media report last week that it planned to lower their
dividend payouts to help boost their money supply.
In a statement on its website late on Friday, Huijin said
dividends for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
, China Construction Bank (CCB) and Bank of
China would be cut by five percentage points.
Dividends for Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank)
will remain unchanged at 35 percent.
Strength in mainland markets will further buttress gains
ahead of January inflation and trade data Beijing is expected to
post later this week.
The Shanghai Composite Index broke stiff technical
resistance at 2,300-2,320 to close at 2,330.4 on Friday. A move
above 2,360 could signal further strength.
On Friday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.1 percent
at 20,757, its highest close since Aug 5. The China Enterprises
Index rose 0.2 percent. Both benchmarks posted their
fifth weekly gains.
The next upside target for the Hang Seng Index is seen at
20,975-21,017, the highs reached in September and August,
respectively. In addition, 21,017 is the bottom of a gap that
opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.
Last week's gains were accompanied by increased short
selling interest, which averaged about 8.9 percent of total
turnover in Hong Kong. On Friday, short interest stood at 9.2
percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up
1.2 percent at 8,937.3 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 1,984.9 points
at 0043 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, unit of Hutchison Whampoa
, will buy Orange Austria from France Telecom
and a private equity fund in a deal valued at 1.3 billion euros
($1.7 billion) including debt, expanding the corporate footprint
in Europe of one of Asia's richest men.
* An $80 billion marriage of commodities trader Glencore
and miner Xstrata could lead to a new
round of takeovers in iron ore, creating a goliath eager to
muscle its way onto one of mining's richest and most closely
guarded sectors.
* China Gas Holdings Ltd said on Friday nearly a
fifth of its about 20,000 employees oppose a $2.2 billion
unsolicited takeover offer from rival ENN Energy and
state giant Sinopec Corp.
* Refineries run by China Petroleum and Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) are still operating at a loss even though
the top Chinese oil company by sales raised ex-factory fuel
prices and extended other incentives this year, refinery
officials said on Friday.
* China Vanke, the country's largest developer
by sales, said on Friday its sales stood at 12.2 billion yuan
($1.94 billion) in January, a fall of 39 percent from a year
earlier, as Chinese developers began the year on a sour note.
Guangzhou R&F Properties, another major mainland
developer, said on Friday that January sales fell more than half
compared with last year.
* Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co Ltd said it
expected to see a significant decrease in 2011 results due to
falling prices of nickel cathode amid the European debt crisis
and slow global economic recovery, and rising production costs.
* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd said it
would buy a 100 percent stake in Jiangsu-based pharmaceutical
manufacturer Changzhou Kony Pharma Co Ltd in a deal valued at
300 million yuan, a move to strengthen its manufacturing of
special active pharmaceutical ingredients and enrich its product
