HONG KONG Feb 7 Hong Kong shares were poised to open slightly higher on Tuesday, but any gains on the Hang Seng Index are seen capped by its 250-day moving average as investors await the outcome of Greek debt talks, that if positive, could provide more upward momentum.

On Monday, the China Enterprises Index slipped 0.4 percent, while the broader Hang Seng Index declined 0.2 percent to end at 20,709.9 points after testing resistance at about 20,975-21,017.

Those were highs reached in September and August, respectively, with 21,017 also the bottom of a 708-point gap that opened between Aug. 4 and 5. The Hang Seng Index's 250-day moving average is currently at 21,055.6 points.

Short selling declined to its lowest since Jan. 16, accounting for 7.7 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse. At HK$72.1 billion ($9.30 billion), it was a marginal increase from Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,918.8 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,980.7 points at 0034 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China Unicom , the country's second-biggest mobile phone service operator, must apply for a licence to operate its Internet maps service, state news agency Xinhua said on Monday, citing the mapping service regulator.

* China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group), parent of top Asian refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , will complete restructuring of its engineering business by about mid-year before listing the new vehicle via a public stock offering, industry sources said on Monday.

* Huaneng Power International Inc said one 600MW coal-fired generating unit of Shanxi Huaneng Zuoquan Power Plant and Phase I of the Huaneng Jiuquan Wind Power Project had completed trial runs, increasing the company's total controlled generation capacity from 57,977 MW to 59,078.5 MW, and total equity-based generation capacity from 53,185.9 MW to 54,167.4 MW. For statement click here

* CLP Power Hong Kong Ltd, a unit of CLP Holdings Ltd said its capital expenditure in 2011 amounted to HK$8.04 billion, including HK$2.36 billion in power generation systems. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St edges lower after string of gains > Euro resilient; Aussie eyes RBA rate decision > Wall St into defensive stance with more Treasuries > Gold down on dollar index rise, Greek debt jitters > Brent crude jumps to 6-month high on Europe cold snap ($1 = 7.7542 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)