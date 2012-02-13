HONG KONG, Feb 13 Hong Kong shares could
start higher on Monday after the Greek parliament passed
austerity measures that put the country closer to a second
bailout deal, but gains on the Hang Seng Index could be stymied
by resistance at its 250-day moving average.
The market will be supported by comments from China Premier
Wen Jiabao in state media on Monday that the world's
second-largest economy will start to fine-tune its economic
policies in the first quarter, the most explicit indication yet
of further monetary policy easing.
A slew of economic data last week betrayed signs of
spluttering domestic demand in the mainland. Imports crumbling
to their lowest in more than two years and weaker-than-forecast
bank lending signalled to investors that policymakers would soon
make a fresh bid to bolster growth.
There were already signs of some policy support on Monday.
Chinese banks could come into focus after the Financial
Times reported that Beijing has instructed them to embark on a
huge roll-over of loans to local governments, aiming to give
itself more time to deal with a debt hangover from the global
financial crisis.
China's third-tier city of Wuhu, in eastern Anhui province,
has suspended a plan to ease property control restrictions, the
Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday.
On Friday, the Hang Seng Index fell 1.1 percent to
20,783.9 points, retreating from resistance at its 250-day
moving average at about 21,012. A quick move above this level in
good volume could sustain further near-term gains.
The Hang Seng Index has not finished above this technical
level, which has capped the benchmark since early July last
year.
While this is currently seen at around 21,012, 21,017 is
also the bottom of a 708-point gap that opened up between Aug. 4
and 5, further explaining the formidable resistance at current
levels.
Short selling accounted for 7.7 percent of total turnover on
the Hong Kong bourse on Friday. Short interest averaged about
7.6 percent last week in the highest weekly turnover in 2012 to
date, compared to 8.9 percent the week before.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up
0.3 percent at 8,974.6 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,995.1 points
at 0048 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* The world's top aluminium producer, Russia's United
Company RUSAL Plc , said on Monday that it may
cut aluminium output by 6 percent in the next 18 months.
* Minmetals Resources said on Friday its
acquisition of Anvil Mining will proceed now that the
two firms have reached an agreement with minority stakeholders
in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
* China Yurun Food Group Ltd said on Friday it
expected net profit for its 2011 financial year to fall by about
38 percent from a year earlier, due to rising raw material costs
and negative media reports. The Chinese meat processer said its
business environment in the fourth quarter was hit by bad
publicity.
* Shopping centre developer CapitaMalls Asia
said more than half of its malls in China
would be up and running in 2012, marking an "inflection point"
for the company, which has been investing heavily to develop the
projects.
* Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, a homegrown
Chinese private car maker, said on Friday its January auto sales
fell 16.5 percent from the same month last year to 38,100 cars.
* China's Sinopec Corp has agreed to increase
Saudi crude oil imports under a 2012 term contract from last
year's 800,000 barrels per day, Chinese industry officials told
Reuters.
* Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd said it expected its
2011 profit to decline 20-30 percent from a year ago period due
mainly to decrease in revenue brought by concerns over its
products raised by some media reports around the third quarter
of 2011. For statement click here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Pullin)