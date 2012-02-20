HONG KONG, Feb 20 Hong Kong shares are seen starting the week stronger on Monday, led by Chinese financials and growth-sensitive sectors after Beijing on Saturday cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders for the second time in more than two months.

The move is likely to boost lending capacity in China by an estimated 350-400 billion yuan ($55.6-$63.5 billion), as the central bank bids to crank up credit creation with the world's second-biggest economy facing a fifth successive quarter of slowing growth.

While likely to boost market confidence in the short term, market watchers say Beijing's course of gentle policy easing is unlikely to change in the face of stiff global headwinds as Europe's debt crisis grinds on.

Beijing's latest policy move was preceded by data suggesting average January home prices in China fell for the fourth straight month, adding to worries about a hard landing in the world's second-largest economy.

Gains on Monday could help the benchmark Hang Seng Index scale its next major resistance at 21,725, the top end of the gap that had opened between Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, and a level it failed to break last week.

The last time the Chinese central bank cut its reserve requirements after markets closed on Nov. 30 last year, the China Enterprise Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong soared 8.1 percent on Dec. 1, while the Hang Seng Index jumped 5.6 percent.

On Friday, the China Enterprises Index rose 1.2 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index closed up 1 percent at 21,491.6 points. On the week, they gained 2.7 and 3.4 percent, respectively.

Short-selling accounted for 7.4 percent of total turnvoer on the Hong Kong main board on Friday, averaging about 8 percent last week, comparable with the 7.6 percent the week before.

In 2012 to date, the Hang Seng Index is up 16.5 percent, while the China Enterprise Index is up 17.9 percent, outperforming mainland markets, with the Shanghai Composite Index up 7.2 percent so far.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 1.5 percent at 9,525.9 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 2,037.4 points at 0031 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* On Sunday, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said profits of Chinese banks reached a record high of 1.04 trillion yuan ($165.10 billion) in 2011, marking an increase of 15.8 percent from 2010. While this rate of growth was slower than 34.5 percent in 2010, it was still higher than the 14.6 percent recorded in 2009.

* Wynn Resorts Ltd Chief Executive Steve Wynn upped the ante in his fight against former business partner Kazuo Okada, accusing the Japanese gaming mogul of improper payments to foreign gaming regulators and forcibly buying back his 20 percent stake in the casino company at a deep discount. Wynn Resorts is the operator of Wynn Macau.

* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), which operates the Hong Kong bourse, was among bidders for the London Metal Exchange (LME), looking to expand beyond its main business of equities and into commodities trading, the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday citing two unnamed sources.

* Foxconn Technology Group, of which Foxconn International is a part, the top maker of Apple Inc's iPhones and iPads whose factories are under scrutiny over labour practices, has raised wages of its Chinese workers by 16-25 percent from this month, the third rise since 2010.

* CITIC Pacific said its unit Sino Iron will pay an additional $822.1 million to MCC Mining (Western Australia) Pty Ltd, a unit of Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd, for the completion of two production lines and common facilities for six production lines. For statement click here

* China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said its commerical coal production amounted to 26.3 million tonnes in January, up 22.3 percent from a year ago, while coal sales fell 15.4 percent to 23.6 million tonnes. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St ends week higher before Greece decision > Yen slumps, Aussie up as China joins stimulus bandwagon > Treasuries slip as Greece prospects damp safety bid > Gold down on profit-taking, posts slim weekly gain > Oil mixed but up on week eyeing Iran, Greece (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)