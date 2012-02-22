HONG KONG Feb 22 Hong Kong shares could
start lower on Wednesday, with the Hang Seng Index retreating
further from chart resistance ahead of a preliminary survey of
factory activity in China scheduled to be released after market
opens.
The HSBC China flash purchasing managers' index for
February, the earliest indicator of factory activity in the
mainland, will give investors fresh clues on the extent of the
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
MGM China Holdings Ltd and Hengxin Technology Ltd
are among several companies posting final earnings
results on Wednesday and could come under focus.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent
at 21,478.72 and faces resistance at 21,725.7, the top end of a
gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5 last year, which it
briefly tested on Monday.
The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings
in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.
Strength in financials helped the indexes bounce off the
day's lows on Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers sealed a
second bailout for Greece that will resolve its immediate
financing needs.
Short-selling accounted for 6.96 percent of total turnover
on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 16. Turnover in Hong Kong
declined for the first time in three sessions, totalling about
HK$64.4 billion.
Short interest was particularly pronounced for China
Construction Bank Corp, despite eking out a 0.6
percent gain, accounting for 23.4 percent of its turnover, the
most among the "Big Four" Chinese banks.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down
0.1 percent at 9,458 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 2,018.8
points at 0041 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Jack Ma's Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group
has offered about $2.5 billion to take Hong Kong-listed
Alibaba.com unit private, stressing the move was
unrelated to any possible deal to buy back shares owned by Yahoo
Inc. Alibaba Group is offering investors HK$13.50 per
share, a 46 percent premium over the last close. Alibaba.com
posted its first profit decline in more than two years in the
fourth quarter of 2011 as a weak global economy hit the number
of paying members for its services.
* A firm run by John Paulson was sued on Tuesday by a
prominent Miami investor who claimed that the billionaire's
hedge funds failed to conduct proper due diligence on Chinese
forestry company Sino-Forest Corp, parent of Greenheart
Group Ltd, before buying shares, costing investors
more than $460 million.
* Wynn Resorts Ltd, parent of Wynn Macau Ltd
, plans to give evidence to the U.S. authorities that
it claims shows that board member Kazuo Okada bribed foreign
gaming regulators and may have violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, board member Robert Miller told analysts on
Tuesday.
* HSBC Holdings Plc is to issue shares to
pay the cash element of bonuses for its Britain-based bankers in
response to regulatory pressure to preserve capital, a person
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Fung Brands, an investment company backed by Hong Kong
billionaires Victor and William Fung, is acquiring 80 percent of
Parisian fashion brand Sonia Rykiel, with the founding family
retaining a 20 percent stake. Financial terms were not
disclosed. The Fung family is behind the Li & Fung Ltd
trading house and is parent of Hong Kong-based luxury menswear
distributor Trinity Ltd.
* Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co Ltd
opened its first European factory on Tuesday as part
of a strategy to lift sales in the region.
* China's Unipec, trading arm of top Asian refiner China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec), will buy 10 to 20
percent less crude from Iran under an annual contract for 2012
than in 2011, a Chinese industry executive with direct knowledge
said on Tuesday.
* A casino operator run by Australian billionaire James
Packer and the son of Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho has
expressed interest in investing in a $1 billion Manila casino
project, the Philippine gambling regulator said on Tuesday. Hong
Kong-listed Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd was also
interested in a project in the more than 100-hectare
Entertainment City near Manila Bay, construction of which is to
begin late next year.
* Global steel production dropped in January, and output in
top producer China fell 13 percent, data from a producers' body
showed on Tuesday, as industrial demand remains weak and
economic prospects are uncertain.
* Sinopec Kantons Holdings Ltd said it plans to
issue 1.037 billion rights shares in the proportion of one
rights share for every existing share held at HK$3.37 each,
raising up to HK$3.5 billion to fund acquisition and for
development of crude oil terminals and oil storage facilities
projects. For statement click here
* Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd said
Chairman Kennedy Wong, and Executive Directors Chui Chuen Shun
and Herbert Hui have been requested by ICAC to assist them in
their investigations, which do not relate to the current
operations of the company. It said the investigations would have
no material adverse impact on the current and future managerial,
operational and financial position of the company. For statement
click here
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St loses steam after Dow hits 13,000
> Euro ends flat vs dollar as Greek realities weigh
> Prices fall on Greek bailout deal, new supply
> Gold rises over 1 pct on Greek deal uncertainty
> Oil rises to 9-mth high on Greece rescue, Iran cuts
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris
Lewis)