HONG KONG, Feb 28 Hong Kong shares could start higher on Tuesday, but lingering concerns about the impact of high oil prices on growth could cap the advance, with several sets of corporate earnings seen testing steep gains in the year to date.

HSBC Holdings Plc could support the index after it posted late on Monday a $21.9 billion profit for 2011, the best outturn by a western bank so far.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd and Sino Land Co Ltd are among a slew of companies scheduled to post earnings on Tuesday and could come into focus for investors.

On Wednesday, reports are expected from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), SJM Holdings Ltd and New World Developments Co Ltd, among others.

The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong slipped 1.3 percent on Monday, while the broader Hang Seng Index closed down 0.9 percent at 21,217.9.

The Hang Seng Index is up 15.1 percent this year to date, after slumping 20 percent in 2011.

The next major upside target for the Hang Seng is 21,725.6, the top end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5 that it briefly tested last Monday. The benchmark is supported at the bottom of that gap at 21,017.7, where its 250-day moving average is also currently hovering.

Short selling interest on Monday declined slightly from Friday, accounting for 7.2 percent of total turnover, which at HK$68.6 billion ($8.85 billion), was below its 20-day moving average for a third straight session.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.5 percent at 9,588.1 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,000.9 points at 0040 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China's total insurance premiums in January rose 10.2 percent from a year earlier to 189.2 billion yuan ($30 billion), the Financial News reported on Tuesday, citing the country's industry regulator. The growth was broadly in line with 2011, when total premiums rose an annual 10.4 percent to 1.43 trillion yuan.

* Tencent Holdings could come under some pressure after sector peer, Sina Corp, the operator of China's largest Internet portal, posted a quarterly profit in line with analysts' estimates, but forecast a disappointing first quarter, sending its shares down 5 percent in aftermarket trade.

* Hang Seng Bank, a unit of HSBC Holdings Plc , posted a 12 percent rise in 2011 profit at HK$16.68 billion, beating forecasts.

* Chinese packaging paper supplier Nine Dragons Paper posted a 34 percent drop in interim earnings to 836.5 million yuan ($132.74 million) for the six months ended in December.

* Proview Electronics, a unit of Proview International Holdings Ltd, filed an amended complaint in California superior court accusing Apple of "fraud and unfair competition" and also seeking "disgorgement of Apple's profits from the unfair competition."

* Britain's Prudential is more likely than other European insurers to change its domicile to escape new capital standards because it faces a potentially big hit if it stays, and has a natural alternative home in Hong Kong, analysts said on Monday.

* Spain's Repsol and China's Sinopec have made an oil discovery offshore Brazil that could be one of the biggest so far in the area and that boosted confidence that Angola's deepwater reserves may be abundant too.

* Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd said it had entered into a cooperation agreement with Shandong Energy Xinwen Mining Group Co., Ltd under which Xinwen will provide technical consultancy services in plans to build a coal washing plant in Xinjiang and operations in Mongolia. For statement click here

* Maoye International Holdings Ltd said it has agreed to buy for 650 million yuan 13,452.5 square metres of vacant land in Nanjing, Jiangsu province for department store operations. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY: > Falling oil lifts Wall St to highest since 2008 > Yen bounces from multi-month lows; ECB LTRO eyed > Bonds gain on oil, Europe, month-end buying > Gold falls as euro drops, eyes resistance > Oil falls after recent surge despite supply fear