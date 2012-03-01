HONG KONG, March 1 Hong Kong shares could
start March higher on Thursday, with gains on the benchmark
index seen capped at about 21,680 ahead of China's February PMI,
expected at a five-month high and due for release soon after
markets open.
Beijing is expected to post China's official February PMI, a
measure of manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest
economy, which may have edged up to 50.7 in February, a
five-month high, up from 50.5 in January, a Reuters poll
showed.
Citic Pacific Ltd and Hui Xian Real Estate
Investment Trust, are among firms releasing corporate
earnings on Thursday, with Sun Art Retail Group and
Sands China to follow on Friday.
On Wednesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent. The broader
Hang Seng Index ended up 0.5 percent at 21,680.1, again
shy of 21,725.6, the top of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4
and 5.
Short selling accounted for 7.2 percent of total turnover on
Wednesday, down from 8.6 percent on Tuesday. Turnover in Hong
Kong exceeded its 20-day moving average for the first time in
about a week.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up
1.3 percent at 9,848.3 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.3 percent at 2,030.3 points
at 0047 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Macau's largest casino operator, SJM Holdings,
controlled by the family of local gaming tycoon Stanley Ho,
posted a 49 percent rise in 2011 net profit. Net profit hit a
record at HK$5.31 billion ($685 million) compared with HK$3.56
billion a year earlier, the gaming giant said in a Wednesday
statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. This slightly lagged
an average forecast of HK$5.48 billion from 20 analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters.
* Concrete Win Ltd, the controlling shareholder of Chinese
property developer Country Garden Holdings, and
Merrill Lynch International have launched a share sale worth up
to $400 million, IFR reported on Wednesday.
* Trader Glencore has agreed to buy zinc
concentrates from Peruvian miner Volcan without charging for
processing, taking the view that it will be able to more than
recoup the charges by profiting from rises in zinc prices,
industry sources said.
* British bank HSBC is close to a $1
billion sale of its general insurance operations to AXA
and QBE, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
* China's Citic Resources said it had appointed a
new chairman, Ju Weimin, 48, on Wednesday after the resignation
of Mi Zengxin, 60, who started as an executive director of the
resources firm in 2004 before working his way up to the role of
chairman.
* Lawyers for Apple Inc. argued for its right to
use the iPad trademark in China on Wednesday, as a higher court
began a crucial hearing that could result in sales of the wildly
popular tablet computer being halted throughout the Chinese
mainland. The Higher People's Court of Guangzhou is hearing an
appeal by the U.S. firm after a lower court ruled in favour of
debt-laden Chinese tech company Proview Technology (Shenzhen), a
unit of Proview International, which says it owns the
trademark in China.
* China Huadian Corp, parent of Huadian Power
, has inked a framework agreement with Hunan
to tap shale gas resources in the southern province, as the
state-owned power generating firm was stepping up efforts to
look for new opportunities beyond its traditional thermal power
business.
* China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel)
said on Wednesday that it will sell loss-making stainless steel
and special steel assets to parent Baosteel Group, netting it a
9.58 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) gain.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)