(Corrects 2nd paragraph to show China Shenhua will use funds from 2007 IPO, and is not raising new funds)

HONG KONG, March 2 Hong Kong shares could start higher on Friday as a fresh liquidity injection by the European Central Bank begins to trickle into the territory's market, but gains on the day may not reverse weekly losses.

China Shenhua Energy said on Friday it plans to use funds raised from its initial public offering in 2007 for a series of purchase agreements it entered into with its parent company, Shenhua Group Corp.

On Thursday, the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings slipped 1.9 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index finished down 1.4 percent at 21,388. On the week, they are down 0.8 and 0.1 percent, respectively.

If weekly losses are not reversed on Friday, it will be their second-straight weekly loss for both benchmark indices.

Short selling interest on Thursday surged to its highest since Feb. 13, accounting for 8.8 percent of total turnover.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.9 percent at 9,790.6 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 2,042.9 points at 0046 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Copper miner Kazakhmys posted a flat core profit for 2011 as an 18 percent rise in production costs, including soaring wages for skilled workers in Kazakhstan, offset stronger metal prices, and warned of more cost pressures ahead.

* Oil company Sinopec Kantons Holding Ltd said on Thursday it was offering shares in its HK$3.5 billion ($451 million) rights issue at HK$3.37 per share. That represents a 29 percent discount to its closing price of HK$4.76 on Thursday.

* Gambling revenue in Macau, the world's largest gambling destination, jumped 22.3 percent year on year in February, slightly ahead of forecasts and buoyed by a strong flow of gamblers from mainland China. Sands China, controlled by gaming magnate Sheldon Adelson, is set to open a new $4 billion casino next to its existing Venetian property at the end of April, drawing the centre of gravity further towards the Cotai strip.

* PetroChina Co Ltd plans to shut down a 120,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit at its largest Dalian refinery for maintenance from about March 25 to the end of April, an industry source said on Thursday.

* Bank of China and futures exchange operator CME Group have signed an agreement to expand the use of the Chinese currency in settling some commodities trades, further expanding the use of the yuan outside the country's borders.

* Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd said all conditions related to its purchase of Canadian gold miner Grande Cache Coal Corp, valued at about HK$7.7 billion, were completed on March 1. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St returns to 2008 highs on banks > Euro hits 1-wk low as Fed policy differs with ECB > U.S. bonds down as QE3 timing reassessed > Gold rebounds 1.5 pct after rout, support seen > Oil highest since 2008 on Saudi pipeline report (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)