HONG KONG, March 2 Hong Kong shares could
start higher on Friday as a fresh liquidity injection by the
European Central Bank begins to trickle into the territory's
market, but gains on the day may not reverse weekly losses.
China Shenhua Energy said on Friday it
plans to use funds raised from its initial public offering in
2007 for a series of purchase agreements it entered into with
its parent company, Shenhua Group Corp.
On Thursday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings slipped 1.9 percent. The broader Hang Seng
Index finished down 1.4 percent at 21,388. On the week,
they are down 0.8 and 0.1 percent, respectively.
If weekly losses are not reversed on Friday, it will be
their second-straight weekly loss for both benchmark indices.
Short selling interest on Thursday surged to its highest
since Feb. 13, accounting for 8.8 percent of total turnover.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up
0.9 percent at 9,790.6 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 2,042.9 points
at 0046 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* Copper miner Kazakhmys posted a flat core
profit for 2011 as an 18 percent rise in production costs,
including soaring wages for skilled workers in Kazakhstan,
offset stronger metal prices, and warned of more cost pressures
ahead.
* Oil company Sinopec Kantons Holding Ltd said on
Thursday it was offering shares in its HK$3.5 billion ($451
million) rights issue at HK$3.37 per share. That represents a 29
percent discount to its closing price of HK$4.76 on Thursday.
* Gambling revenue in Macau, the world's largest gambling
destination, jumped 22.3 percent year on year in
February, slightly ahead of forecasts and buoyed by a strong
flow of gamblers from mainland China. Sands China,
controlled by gaming magnate Sheldon Adelson, is set to open a
new $4 billion casino next to its existing Venetian property at
the end of April, drawing the centre of gravity further towards
the Cotai strip.
* PetroChina Co Ltd plans to shut down
a 120,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit at its
largest Dalian refinery for maintenance from about March 25 to
the end of April, an industry source said on Thursday.
* Bank of China and futures exchange operator CME
Group have signed an agreement to expand the use of the
Chinese currency in settling some commodities trades, further
expanding the use of the yuan outside the country's borders.
* Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd said all
conditions related to its purchase of Canadian gold miner Grande
Cache Coal Corp, valued at about HK$7.7 billion, were
completed on March 1. For statement click here
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St returns to 2008 highs on banks
> Euro hits 1-wk low as Fed policy differs with ECB
> U.S. bonds down as QE3 timing reassessed
> Gold rebounds 1.5 pct after rout, support seen
> Oil highest since 2008 on Saudi pipeline report
