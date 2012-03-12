HONG KONG, March 12 Hong Kong shares are
expected to open flat or slightly lower on Monday, with
investors likely taking their cues from corporate earnings as
the reporting season for Chinese companies picks up this week.
Exporters could see strength after U.S. employment grew
solidly for a third straight month in February, beating
expectations and providing another sign that the world's largest
economy may be on a path of stable recovery.
Longfor Properties Co Ltd, Prudential Plc
and Sinotrans Shipping Ltd are among a
clutch of companies expected to post corporate earnings on
Monday.
Chinese banks could come under modest pressure after data
released following the market close on Friday showed that they
extended 710.7 billion yuan ($112.5 billion) in new loans in
February, below market expectations of 750 billion yuan.
Last Friday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 0.8 percent, while the
broader Hang Seng Index climbed 0.9 percent.
The gains, in tepid turnover, helped the Hong Kong benchmark
indexes claw back some of last week's losses. Further rises were
stymied by technical resistance levels, however, while players
were reluctant to take positions ahead of China trade data on
Saturday and U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later on Friday.
Short selling interest accounted for 8 percent of total
turnover on the Hong Kong main board last Friday, above last
week's average of about 7.4 percent and the previous week's 7
percent average.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average
was up 0.2 percent at 9,947.51 in early trade on Monday while
the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down
0.5 percent at 2,008.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Container ships and terminals owner and operator Orient
Overseas (International) Ltd said its net profit for
2011 amounted to $181.65 million, beating a forecast of $133.5
million.
* Hong Kong-based Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd
will receive an unspecified level of financial support
from Bank of China Ltd to boost the
development of China's cultural industry, Xinhua news agency
reported on Sunday.
* Standard Chartered has sought a full
commercial banking licence from the Saudi central bank as the UK
lender aims to plug the biggest gap in its growing Gulf Arab
business, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
* Geely Automobile Holdings said its parent and
Volvo Car had signed a technology transfer deal allowing the
Chinese maker of low-cost cars to enrich its product portfolio
and make it more competitive in its home market. It also said
its sales rose 22.9 percent in February from the same month last
year to 39,096 cars.
* Chinese meat processor China Yurun Food Group Ltd
on Friday posted a 34 percent decline in 2011 profit,
hit by rising labour, production and hog costs, although the
result was better than guidance of a 38 percent decline.
* China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the
country's largest coal producer, said on Friday that it has won
regulatory approval to build a power and steam plant in Beijing
with a total investment of 3.82 billion yuan ($604.77 million).
* Chinese property developer and building materials trader
China Resources Land posted a 34 percent rise in 2011
net profit to HK$8.1 billion.
* Agile Property Holdings Ltd proposed an
international offering of U.S. dollar senior notes raising
proceeds for the purchase of new land sites, refinancing and
general working capital. Pricing of the notes, including the
aggregate principal amount, offer price and interest rates, will
be determined through a book building exercise to be conducted
by joint lead managers HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS.
For statement click here
* Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd said
its application to register Tylerdipine Hydrochloride, its first
international and innovative anti-hypertensive drug developed by
its in-house research and development team, has been officially
accepted by the Chinese State Food and Drug Administration.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)