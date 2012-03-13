HONG KONG, March 12 Hong Kong shares were
set to open higher on Tuesday, poised for a fourth-straight
gain, but turnover will likely stay low as investors await a
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week which could signal
reduced chances for more monetary easing.
On Monday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings eased 0.3 percent, but the broader Hang Seng
Index closed up 0.2 percent at 21,134.2, still shy of
21,200, a resistance it briefly tested last Friday.
Short selling interest jumped to its highest since Feb. 2,
accounting for 9.4 percent of total turnover in Hong Kong on
Monday. Turnover fell some 18 percent from Friday and was the
lowest since Feb. 16.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average
was up 0.5 percent at 9,938.8, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.8 percent at 2,019.4 at
0040 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Chinese online stocks are set to be a focus, with the top
two online video companies set to join forces. Youku.com
will buy smaller rival Tudou Holdings Ltd in
an all-stock deal worth more than $1 billion, creating an
industry leader with more than a one-third share of a market
that is losing money as it battles rising costs.
* Chinese property stocks could come into focus after China
Vanke, the country's largest property developer by
revenue, posted a 32 percent rise in 2011 profit to 9.62 billion
yuan, against a consensus forecast of 9.82 billion yuan from a
poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Department store chain operator Golden Eagle Retail Group
Ltd said its net profit rose 26.4 percent year-on-year
to 1.212 billion yuan in 2011, total gross sales proceeds
increased 31 percent to 14.34 billion yuan, and same store sales
growth remained at 24.9 percent. For statement click here
* Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said
on Monday that February freight traffic rose 0.8 percent, while
growth in passenger numbers fell short of capacity growth.
* Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co Ltd
said it would subscribe $30 million worth of shares in
the Hong Kong initial public offering of Kinetic Mines and
Energy Ltd in a bid to strengthen strategic
relationship of the two firms. Kinetic, planning to raise up to
HK$1.4 billion in an IPO, is developing Dafanpu Coal Mine, an
underground mine in Inner Mongolia. For statement click here
MARKET SUMMARY:
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Pullin)
Pullin)