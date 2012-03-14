HONG KONG, March 14 Hong Kong shares should start higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded its view on the world's largest economy and on encouraging U.S. retail data that should bolster exporters.

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings and Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd are among a clutch of companies posting corporate earnings on Wednesday and could come into focus.

On Tuesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in the territory rose 1.2 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index advanced 1 percent to 21,339.7, retracing about two-thirds of a 4.3 percent slide early last week after four straight gains.

Short-selling interest decreased slightly on Tuesday from Monday, but still accounted for 8.4 percent of total turnover in Hong Kong. Turnover stayed below its moving 20-day average for a fourth-straight day.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average was up 2 percent at 10,094.7, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.2 percent at 2,049.9 at 0043 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg quit on Tuesday as chairman of UC RUSAL, saying the heavily indebted company was in deep crisis after a long battle with rival oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Deripaska said he "would discuss" buying out a stake in the world's largest aluminium producer from Vekselberg.

* High-end menswear retailer Trinity Ltd, which completed its purchase of Italy's Cerruti fashion house last year, on Tuesday posted a 50.5 percent rise in 2011 profit and said it aimed to buy more luxury brands to fuel China expansion.

* Prudential , Britain's No. 1 insurer, warned the European Union's strict Solvency II capital regime for insurers could destroy its lucrative American business if EU regulators do not recognise U.S. capital rules as equally rigorous. Prudential made an operating profit of 2 billion pounds ($3.12 billion) last year, in line with the consensus forecast of analysts.

* Chinese property developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said it would issue $700 million 9.875 percent senior notes due 2017, raising proceeds for purchase of new land sites, refinancing and for general working capital purposes. For statement, click here

* Oil explorer Kunlun Energy Co Ltd said it expected to record a "material increase" in revenue and net profit for 2011 as compared to 2010 resulting from the completion of its acquisition of 60 percent stake in PetroChina Beijing Gas Pipeline Co., Ltd. last December. For statement click here

* Sportwear group 361 Degrees International Ltd said it planned to issue $150 million 4.5 percent convertible bonds due 2017, raising proceeds to fund general corporate development and working capital. For statement, click here

